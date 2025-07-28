Paris Baguette Kicks off Second Half of the Year With 135 Cafés Awarded and 34 New Cafés Opened

With plans to open 100 bakery cafés by the end of the year, the French-inspired brand continues along an impressive development trajectory, reviving the neighborhood bakery café concept as they expand.

MOONACHIE, N.J., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery café franchise with over 245 locations open across North America, is kicking off the second half of the year with strong momentum and continued growth. In Q2 alone, they awarded 54 franchises, bringing the annual total to 135, and opened 19 new cafés, exceeding 30 locations opened year-to-date. In addition to new units being awarded and opened, Paris Baguette celebrated 1 million PB Rewards members and had a featured segment on Good Morning America.

"We continued along a positive trajectory through the second quarter of 2025," said CEO Darren Tipton. "It represented our 18th consecutive quarter of positive comp sales growth and our 17th consecutive quarter of positive comp traffic. This, alongside the continued growth of our PB Rewards program, speaks to how enthusiastic our guests are about our freshly made breads, cakes and pastries, and handcrafted beverages. And this enthusiasm is driving brand awareness, franchisee interest, operator success, and overall system growth nationwide."

Other key developments in the first half of the year include the brand's debut in Oklahoma with a new café in Oklahoma City, as well as the execution of more than 100 new leases to fuel continued expansion through 2025 and into 2026 — bringing the brand closer to the major milestone of 250 cafés open in North America.

As their footprint continues to expand, Paris Baguette remains committed to identifying the right partners with whom to grow and implementing the necessary technologies and support systems to streamline operations. Looking toward Q3, the team is excited to begin piloting inventory automation, order forecasting, and radio frequency identification technology throughout the supply chain. A pillar of Paris Baguette's brand is their freshly baked goods, made with only the finest ingredients, and these elevations in the supply chain system support the commitment to freshness and quality even further.

"Using RFID will allow our franchise partners to complete comprehensive inventory counts in minutes," Tipton said. "This is a key initiative that will drive operational efficiency, saving time and resources for operators while ensuring they can easily access the information they need to keep everything running smoothly."

Paris Baguette currently operates in 26 U.S. states and 3 Canadian provinces, with expansion into eight additional U.S. states underway. As the brand continues its rapid growth, it's targeting key markets including Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, and Oklahoma. Paris Baguette is also actively seeking driven Master Franchisee Partners to support further expansion in Mexico and Quebec, Canada.

As Paris Baguette enters the second half of the year, the brand is advancing construction on its first-ever bakery manufacturing facility in Burleson, Texas. The 180,000+ square-foot plant, set to open in 2027, will support rapid expansion across North and Central America. This major milestone reflects Paris Baguette's continued investment in building a strong, scalable supply chain to fuel its sustained growth.

"Our sustained growth is a testament to the strength of our brand and the dedication of our franchise partners," Tipton said. "We're excited to continue this momentum into the second half of the year and beyond, bringing the Paris Baguette experience to new communities all over North America."

