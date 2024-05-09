Paris Baguette Named Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Technomic, Climbing Nearly 30 Spots From 2023 Ranking

The French-inspired bakery café franchise was ranked No. 133, recognized for their current and forecasted revenue and footprint growth.

MOONACHIE, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery café franchise with over 4,000 locations, has been ranked No. 133 on Technomic's 2024 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, climbing nearly 30 spots from its 2023 ranking of No. 162. The food service insights company evaluated the sales volumes, unit counts, forecasted growth and percent change for both sales and unit counts of top-performing brands nationwide. After Paris Baguette's recent growth, it's no surprise they're being celebrated.

"Through the astronomical growth we've experienced recently, we've worked to ensure that new franchisees feel supported in their development while continuing ongoing innovation that supports operational excellence and revenue growth for existing owners," Chief Development Officer Eric Lavinder said. "Recognition by Technomic further validates the work we're doing, and we're honored to be celebrated alongside some of the biggest concepts in the industry."

Last year, Paris Baguette made meaningful growth, opening 42 new cafés and awarding another 100, and they continued this momentum into 2024. They've already signed franchise agreements for another 43 cafés, opened nine new locations and secured prime real estate for 70 cafés in development.

This diligent work is powering both their rapid footprint growth and continued sales volume increases, capturing the attention of prospective owners and industry leaders alike.

Earlier this year, Paris Baguette was ranked No. 61 — climbing nearly 60 spots from their 2023 rank — on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500, one of the most comprehensive and competitive in the industry.

"With thousands of locations worldwide, Paris Baguette is offering a French-inspired neighborhood bakery café experience like no other," Lavinder said. "The achievement of recognition on lists like these celebrates all the team members who have worked diligently to build and supports a model that is positioned to continue along an impressive growth trajectory in the coming years."

"We have an incredible year ahead of us, including continued growth across North America and upcoming expansion into Central America," said CEO Darren Tipton. "I'm proud to celebrate recognitions like this one from Technomic with the team as we acknowledge the hard work that has gotten us to this point and continue working toward reviving the neighborhood bakery café experience throughout the Americas."

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 160 locations in markets across the country, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

