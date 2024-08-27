Paris Baguette Names Norm Ginsberg New VP of Operations

As the bakery café franchise continues to grow rapidly, they have welcomed Ginsberg as yet another resource to support continued excellence at all levels.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the renowned global bakery café franchise with over 170 locations across the U.S., has welcomed Norm Ginsberg to the team as their new vice president of operations. After an impressive 17 years spent with Bowlero, working his way up to key leadership positions, Ginsberg has developed a keen sense of what it means to always deliver the best possible experience through proper recruiting, training and operational systems. When the opportunity arose to do the same with Paris Baguette, he was excited to take it on.

"I've been watching Paris Baguette for a number of years now, watching their growth and visiting their cafés. The product is outstanding, and the cafés are beautiful," Ginsberg said. "I've worked with Darren [Tipton] in the past, and when he let me know that we had an opportunity here — as the company is growing so rapidly — to do similar things and have that same guest-focused mindset, I knew we were aligned and was excited to come on board."

In his role, Ginsberg will oversee all operations aspects of Paris Baguette's expanding network, focusing on maintaining the elevated guest experience, streamlining operations and supporting franchisees' ongoing success. For him, this looks like being available as a support person for department heads, district managers, directors and teams working in the cafés themselves.

"We're thrilled to have Norm on board. His extensive experience in operations and commitment to supporting our corporate teams and franchisees will be a vital part of our continued growth and brand evolution," said Nick Scaccio, chief operating officer.

Because the operations umbrella includes everything — from planning to ensure cafés have the supplies and materials they need to complete day-to-day tasks and baking the products themselves to engaging with team members and guests to support the interpersonal aspect of the business — Ginsberg will be working closely with a range of leaders throughout the system.

"I don't think that you can just manage and give direction without being supportive," he said. "That's a big part of who I am. I'm passionate about what I do, and I'm relentless in trying to achieve our goals. If we want to have the best customer service in the industry, I will continue to work to ensure that our teams have what they need to maintain the highest standards across all our cafés."

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 170 locations in markets across the country, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE PARIS BAGUETTE