Paris Baguette North America Announces Expansion With First North American Manufacturing Plant in Texas

MOONACHIE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the beloved bakery café franchise known for its artisan, handcrafted pastries and breads, has announced a major milestone in its North American expansion with the construction of its first-ever bakery manufacturing plant in Burleson, Texas. This landmark investment is a key step in strengthening Paris Baguette's supply chain as the brand continues its aggressive growth across the U.S. and Canada. The facility is set to break ground this summer, with completion expected in 2027.

The new plant will span 260,000 square feet and serve as a vital hub for supplying Paris Baguette's growing network of cafés across North and Central America. With an investment of $160 million from Paris Baguette North America, the project is also receiving $14 million in support from local and state authorities, including $10 million from Burleson and Johnson County governments and tax benefits from Texas state officials. The plant will create 450 new jobs, making Paris Baguette North America one of the top five employers in the county.

"This expansion marks a significant step forward in our mission to bring the Paris Baguette experience to even more communities," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "With this new facility, we are not only reinforcing our supply chain but also ensuring that we can continue offering the best in class, high-quality baked goods to our growing base of loyal guests. We are incredibly grateful for the support of Burleson, Johnson County and the state of Texas in making this vision a reality."

Paris Baguette has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, wrapping up 2024 with record-breaking achievements. The brand awarded 163 new franchises and opened 51 new cafés last year, setting the stage for an ambitious 2025. With 78 leases already signed for the upcoming year, Paris Baguette is on track to surpass 100 new café openings, expanding its footprint to over 35 states.

"The momentum we've built over the past year is just the beginning," said Tipton. "As we work toward our goal of 1,000 cafés across North America by 2030, we remain committed to our people-first approach, investing in top-tier leadership, operational excellence and the quality that makes us North America's neighborhood bakery café."

Paris Baguette's impressive expansion has not gone unnoticed. The brand secured the No. 1 spot in the Bakery Franchise Category on Entrepreneur's 46th Annual Franchise 500 list, climbing 19 spots overall to rank at No. 42.

"As we continue to expand, our focus remains on creating welcoming bakery cafés where guests can enjoy freshly baked pastries, artisan cakes and made-to-order beverages," said Tipton. "We are excited for what the future holds and look forward to bringing Paris Baguette to even more communities in the coming years."

Paris Baguette is poised for a groundbreaking 2025, with plans to award 200 more franchises and open over 100 new cafés, including new markets like Connecticut, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Indiana, Idaho, Delaware, Guam and Puerto Rico. The brand aims to surpass 300 cafés in North America this year and continue its mission of spreading joy through exceptional bakery café experiences.

