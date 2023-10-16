Paris Baguette Ranked In Franchise Top 400 List at No. 40

The bakery-café continues its reign in the top 50 of the Franchise Top 400 list as it works toward its goal of opening 1,000 franchises in the U.S. by 2030.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery franchise with more than 4,000 locations across the globe, was ranked No. 40 in this year's Franchise Times "Top 400" list. This is the most comprehensive franchise ranking list available and includes the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. The distinguished ranking is based on Paris Baguette's global system sales. The bakery/café franchise joins the most reputable brands in the nation on the list, including McDonald's and Chick-fil-A.

The brand has consistently ranked high on the list for several years. But since 2020, the brand has climbed 14 spots, showcasing its impressive growth.

"We are excited about this ranking and look forward to continued growth," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "We prioritize our focus on high quality products and providing a great guest experience. This approach has been paying off as we continue to see increased guest counts."

The Franchise Times uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and their most recent Franchise Disclosure Documents to rank the 400 largest franchise systems in the U.S. To qualify for the ranking, companies must be a legal United States franchise, with its headquarters based in the United States, or have at least 10% of its total units located in the country. At least 15% of the company's total units must be franchised.

With its U.S. debut in 2005, the French-inspired café has grown rapidly with locations across the country. Paris Baguette has nearly 150 units operating in the U.S. and aims to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the United States by 2030.

"This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our franchise development team," commented Tipton. "The team continues to find excellent franchise partners to continue our growth in new and existing locations."

As a franchise, the brand has over 15 years of experience in the U.S., a reputable name and image, and provides excellent support and infrastructure for franchisees.

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established nearly 150 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with guests and help guests share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

