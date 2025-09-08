Paris Baguette Ranked No. 112 in 2025 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurants Report, Climbing Over 20 Spots From Prior Year

The French-inspired bakery café franchise was ranked No. 112, celebrated for their recent sales growth and strong performance data nationwide.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global bakery café franchise Paris Baguette was again recognized by Technomic, ranked No. 112 on the 2025 Top 500 Chain Restaurants Report. The foodservice research firm evaluates sales growth and overall business performance when creating the ranking, and Paris Baguette climbed over 20 spots from their 2024 ranking. Thanks to their consistent growth, incredibly loyal guest base, and strong unit economics — with an AUV nearing $3 million — Paris Baguette continues to stand alongside other top-performing brands.

"We have continued to see strong growth with both guests and franchise owners, from a development perspective," said CEO Darren Tipton. "The Paris Baguette experience is like no other, and we're proud to see that others, from guests to industry professionals, see and celebrate that, too."

Year-to-date, Paris Baguette has awarded over 180 franchise agreements, executed over 50 leases, opened over 46 new cafès, with another 50 planned to open before the end of the year. A recent Frederick, MD opening marked the brand's 250th North American cafè and another key milestone in their growth. As they continue growing, Paris Baguette has placed an ongoing emphasis on identifying the right franchise partners to grow with — those who are equally dedicated to reviving the neighborhood bakery café experience in their communities.

Earlier this year, Paris Baguette was ranked No. 42 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, climbing nearly 20 sports from their 2024 ranking. The publication also recognized the brand as the No. 1 Bakery Café concept, No. 23 in Top Global Franchises, No. 21 in Top Food Franchises, No. 26 in Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, and highlighted it on the Fastest Growing Franchises list."

"At Paris Baguette, our mission is to bring expertly crafted baked and brewed goods to our guests through a warm and welcoming neighborhood bakery café experience that delivers joy to everyone," said Tipton. "These recognitions are a testament to the dedication of our team members and franchise partners, and to the lasting connections we've built with our guests. We're proud to see the Paris Baguette experience continue to grow and bring a sense of community and delight to neighborhoods across North America."

