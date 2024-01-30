Paris Baguette Ranked No. 61 on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500

The global bakery café franchise has climbed nearly 60 spots from its 2023 ranking thanks to continued expansion, robust franchisee support and a strong brand image.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery café franchise that is on a mission to revive the neighborhood bakery café, has secured a sought-after spot on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 ranking. The ranking, which began 45 years ago, has become a go-to resource for franchisees' research and the recognition of franchisors' hard work. Securing spot No. 61, Paris Baguette has made incredible progress compared to their 2023 ranking, No. 118, demonstrating remarkable growth over the past year.

"Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking is a widely respected and highly competitive evaluation of franchise opportunities across the country," said Eric Lavinder, chief development officer. "As a global brand that is currently driving growth across North America, we are incredibly proud to be standing alongside other industry giants."

Entrepreneur received 1,389 submissions for the 45th annual Franchise 500 ranking, making it the most competitive ranking to date. Each franchisor submitted a thorough questionnaire and a copy of their current Franchise Disclosure Document for the team to consider. In its analysis, the Entrepreneur team looked at brands' costs, size and growth, support, and brand strength.

After multiple years of remarkable growth, including opening 43 new cafés and awarding over 100 more in 2023, Paris Baguette has proven their strength as a collaborative team. Through robust franchisee support and other efforts that allow the entire system to stay true to the brand's vision, Paris Baguette has continued to offer an attractive franchise opportunity to new owners and a fresh experience to guests around the world.

This year, five internal employees were promoted to complete the C-Suite team, creating additional support for the system to open 100 bakery cafés and award another 150 in the U.S. and Canada.

"With thousands of locations worldwide, Paris Baguette is offering a French-inspired neighborhood bakery café experience like no other," added Lavinder. "This recognition from Entrepreneur is a celebration of all the team members who have worked diligently to build and support a model that is positioned to continue along an impressive growth trajectory in the coming years."

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 150 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with guests and help guests share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

