Paris Baguette Ranks Among Top Franchises on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025

The global bakery café franchise was ranked No. 1 in the Bakery Cafe Category

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the beloved bakery café concept with over 200 cafés open across the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce its inclusion on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® list for 2025. Paris Baguette ranked No. 42 overall, climbing 19 places from last year, as well as number 1 in the Bakery Café category. This recognition underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to delivering an exceptional bakery café experience to communities across North America, cementing its position as a top opportunity in the franchising world.

"The Franchise 500 is more than just a ranking; it's a recognition of the strength, innovation and resilience of the best franchise systems in the world," said Darren Tipton, CEO. "Paris Baguette is honored to be included on this list, which underscores our commitment to being the true neighborhood bakery café across North America."

Now in its 46th year, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Franchises are evaluated on key factors such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, brand power, and operational support, with each franchise receiving a cumulative score based on analysis of more than 150 data points. Entrepreneur ranks the top 500 franchises in order of their overall score, providing prospective franchisees with a trusted resource for evaluating franchise opportunities.

Paris Baguette is experiencing rapid expansion, with 163 franchises awarded and 51 new cafés opened in 2024. This momentum positions them to exceed 100 café openings in North America in 2025, and reach 1,000 units by 2030. With 78 leases already signed, they are on track to meet their 2025 goal.

"We are proud to be the neighborhood bakery café, and we are committed to continuing our growth," said Tipton. "We bring the authentic bakery experience to life for our guests every day with freshly baked pastries and breads, artisan cakes, and made-to-order beverages. We are proud to fill a vital role in communities across the U.S. and Canada."

Paris Baguette has shown consistent growth in sales and guest loyalty, achieving 16 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth. With strategic growth and a focus on quality, the goal is to surpass 300 cafés in the U.S. & Canada in 2025 and 1,000 locations by 2030.

To view Paris Baguette's full profile on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, visit: https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/paris-baguette/335793. Results are also featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 200 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE PARIS BAGUETTE