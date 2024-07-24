Paris Baguette Sees Record Growth in Q2, Awarding 20 New Franchises and Opening 20 Cafés Across North America

The French-inspired bakery café franchise continues to see rapid growth in North America, opening 12 new locations in Q2 alone and noting about 70 more in development.

MOONACHIE, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery café franchise with over 170 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is reestablishing itself as the neighborhood bakery café in communities nationwide, rising to the occasion for guests yearning for the nostalgic return of the local neighborhood bakery café in their community. As the brand heads into the third quarter, Paris Baguette is celebrating a total of 20 franchises awarded, 47 units sold, 36 leases signed and 20 new bakery cafès opened across the U.S so far in 2024.

"We continue to be in a very strong position. We have rapid expansion underway across North America and we're excited about the results we've seen thus far," said CEO Darren Tipton. "In addition to our recent signings and openings we've had, we also have 70-plus cafés in various stages of construction. It's an incredibly exciting time for us. No one else is doing what we're doing. We're re-establishing the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community throughout North America, and we'll continue to do that as we push to expand through Central and South America."

In the second quarter, Paris Baguette broke into Utah, Washington and Minnesota — three brand-new markets — and saw double-digit quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. While the brand's growing footprint has certainly contributed to their revenue growth and the development of an even stronger fan base, ongoing product innovation has been another key contributor.

Earlier this year, Paris Baguette launched a line of sweet, refreshing lemon-inspired treats for summer, introduced their new Croissant Crisps, Buffalo Chicken Quiche, Cherry Cheese Danish and Salted Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew, and they announced the highly anticipated return of the Watermelon Lemonade Refresher.

"Innovation is a big initiative for us and a key driver of our success. We consistently look at what's on trend and what new flavors our guests are interested in," Tipton said. "There will always be more new products, developed by our industry-leading culinary team, which will continue to complement our best-in-class offering. If you go into any of our cafés, you'll see, feel, and smell the magic."

Tipton said the system will harness this momentum to continue fueling its rapid development through the end of the year and beyond.

"The guest excitement and brand awareness that we've gained as a result of the progress we've made to this point have been really powerful for us," he said. "We are on track to finish the year with about 70 new café openings, and we can't wait until next year, when I expect we'll see another 100-plus openings."

In addition to their ongoing growth in the U.S. and Canada, Paris Baguette is preparing to open their first cafés in Guam and Puerto Rico later this year, and they continue to search for a Master Partner to jump-start development in Mexico.

"There's a lot of great movement going on — many excellent café-level results, and development as well," Tipton said. "We've had an amazing response from people interested in joining us. We've also had interest from other, more sophisticated groups that are looking to join us. I expect we'll reach the 200-café mark around September, and with the continued interest we've identified, we'll be at 400, 500, and on our way to one thousand in no time."

