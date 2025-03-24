Paris Baguette Showcases Expansion Opportunities at MUFC 2025

Paris Baguette is heading to the 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, inviting multi-unit operators to explore the franchise's high-growth potential.

MOONACHIE, N.J., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the beloved bakery café concept with over 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is set to exhibit at the 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) in Las Vegas from March 25-28. As the brand continues to experience extraordinary growth, the Paris Baguette team looks forward to connecting with multi-unit operators seeking to diversify their portfolios with a thriving bakery café concept. Attendees can visit Booth #1650 to meet with the team and explore the opportunity to join one of the fastest-growing franchises in North America.

"Paris Baguette has built a strong foundation for sustained growth, and we're excited to introduce our concept to multi-unit operators looking to expand," said Paris Baguette CEO Darren Tipton. "With our track record of success, exceptional franchisee support and strong brand loyalty, we offer a compelling opportunity for experienced operators who want to be part of a growing segment."

The MUFC is the premier annual event for franchise industry leaders, bringing together multi-unit and multi-brand operators, franchisors and service providers for a dynamic networking and educational experience. Taking place at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, MUFC offers attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insights, explore emerging industry trends and connect with top-performing brands, such as Paris Baguette.

With over 200 cafés currently operating and ambitious plans to open more than 100 new locations in 2025, Paris Baguette remains focused on delivering high-quality baked goods, artisan pastries and made-to-order beverages while maintaining its people-first approach. The brand's remarkable momentum, including 16 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the bakery café space.

"Our franchise model is designed for scalability, making us a great fit for multi-unit operators looking to add a high-demand concept to their portfolio," said Tipton. "We provide comprehensive support, from site selection and build-out to training and ongoing operational guidance. Our goal is to ensure our franchisees have everything they need to succeed."

Paris Baguette has continued to gain recognition within the industry, securing the No. 1 spot in the Bakery Franchise Category and climbing to No. 42 overall in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The brand's focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement has fueled their rapid expansion, and they remain committed to furthering its presence across the U.S. and Canada.

Multi-unit operators attending MUFC 2025 are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Paris Baguette team. To secure a time, contact Dawn Penecale at (609) 980-1921 or [email protected].

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 200 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

