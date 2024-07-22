PARiTY Paris celebrates the first gender equal Olympic Games Paris 2024 with a runway fashion show in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company

4X Olympian and past Team Coca-Cola Athlete, Angela Ruggiero and Creative Director and Fashion Industry Expert, Phoebe Mackay are celebrating this historic milestone of the distribution of 50/50 quota places at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

PARIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by 4TheWalk, PARiTY Paris will honor the historic gender equal Olympic Games with a groundbreaking runway show featuring 24 Olympians and Paralympians. These athletes are walking the runway to promote the empowerment of women across the sports industry and celebrate progress to date. This VIP, invite-only event is presented by 4TheWalk, Intel + Visa and will be held at The Coca-Cola House on July 28th from 1 PM to 4 PM. Live Music by Madame Gandhi.

PARiTY Paris is hosted by 4TheWalk, a brand dedicated to promoting and supporting female athletes through fashion-forward merch and experience. PARiTY Paris showcases each athlete's unique style embodying their spirit, achievements, and contribution to this historic moment.

This trailblazing event will amplify the tremendous progress made in the sports industry and the Olympic Movement with regards to gender equity. The runway show is the first ever to feature only female athletes in Paris, the global capital of fashion. It cements female athletes' place in fashion as global style influencers and marks the intersection of fashion and female sports.

Event Highlights:

Date and Time: July 28th, 2024 , from 1 PM to 4 PM

, from Location: The Coca-Cola House, Paris

Hosted by: 4TheWalk, a merchandise and experience company founded by 4X Olympian, former IOC Member and entrepreneur, Angela Ruggiero + Creative Director and Fashion Industry Expert, Phoebe Mackay , in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company.

Model Athletes:

Angela Ruggiero (USA, Ice Hockey, Co-Host)

Dawn Staley (USA, Basketball)

Kerri Walsh Jennings (USA, Beach Volleyball)

Pauline Ado (France, Surfing)

Missy Franklin (USA, Swimmer)

Eniola Aluko (England, Football)

Amy Purdy (USA, Paralympian - Snowboarding)

Heather Petri (USA, Water Polo)

Nada Mohammed Wafa (Qatar, Swimmer)

Natalie Cook (Australia, Beach Volleyball)

Sarah Walker (New Zealand, BMX)

Sandrine Billiet (Belgium/Cabo Verde, Judo)

Haydy Morsy (Egypt, Pentathlon)

Danielle Scott (USA, Volleyball)

Ebony Morrison (Liberia, Hurdler)

Catherine Raney-Norman (USA, Speed Skating)

Alejandra Benítez Romero (Venezuela, Fencing)

Ayenda - Formerly known as the Afghanistan Youth

Women's National Football Team (Afghanistan,

Football)

Janet Evans (USA, Swimming)

Kate Johnson (USA, Rowing)

Angella Goran (Canada, Cycling National Team)

Arielle Chambers (USA, Co-Host)

Katie Hoff (USA, Swimming)

Athing Mu (USA, Middle Distance Runner)

Angela Ruggiero, a 4X Olympic medalist, former IOC Executive Board Member and IOC Athletes' Chair, and past Team Coca-Cola Athlete, shared her excitement about the event: "I am incredibly proud to host this historic celebration, alongside The Coca-Cola Company and their 96-year long relationship with the Olympic Movement. This day is 128 years in the making, but a testament to the work of generations before me. As Chair of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission, I initiated the Gender Equity Review Project in 2016, which continues to break down gender gaps throughout the Olympic Movement. PARiTY Paris not only highlights the strides the Movement and female athletes have made towards gender equality in sports, but also provides an elevated platform for these athletes to showcase their unique style. As sport and fashion collide, the data show that women in the sports world will lead the way for our industry."

Phoebe Mackay, 4TheWalk's Creative Director said: "Having spent 20+ years at the forefront of the fashion industry, I believe female athletes will change our industry. These women bring their own unique style and confidence and have an uncanny ability to connect with the consumer because of their authenticity. What 4TheWalk hopes to do is elevate these women on the runway so the world can see their strength, style, and unique beauty."

