Park & Battery Accelerates Growth Strategy with Key Leadership Appointments

"Our new appointments not only bring with them significant talents but will continue to support and help scale our culture. On the heels of being recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work, the ability to continue to strengthen our great culture is of paramount importance. A great culture is what enables talent to do great work," said Ted Kohnen, Park & Battery's co-founder and CEO. "And, we've kept that focus as we've expanded significantly into the UK and will continue to do as we expand further into Europe and APAC."

Rebecca Falk takes partnership in the agency and has been named SVP, Client Services following two years as one of the agency's executive leaders and growth stewards. Rebecca will continue to lead the agency's client services capabilities while expanding her role in client strategy and business development. Rebecca has been instrumental in the agency's rapid success, building relationships with and delivering award-winning work across P&B's client roster.

Russell Suthers becomes P&B's first creative director, re-teaming with co-founder/Chief Creative Officer and former colleague Michael Ruby to scale the agency's acclaimed creative and digital experience practice. Based in the UK and with prior stints at Stein IAS and Ashfield MedComms, Russell brings to P&B his award-winning creative expertise across technology, pharma/life sciences, professional services and industrial brands such as Merck, Sanofi, GSK, Janssen Castrol, Juniper Networks, and KPMG.

Greg Cavaluzzo will serve as VP, Integrated Marketing and Media, teaming closely with co-founder and CEO Ted Kohnen to scale the agency's honored paid advertising and digital marketing practice. Joining from Crossmedia and with prior stints at Mediahub Worldwide and Mediavest, Greg brings over fifteen years of media agency experience, with clients such as RImyCointreau, Heineken, Expedia, PlutoTV, NBCUniversal and Morgan Stanley.

Jenny Truong has been promoted to Associate Creative Director, Design. With nearly a decade of experience, Jenny joined Park & Battery as one of the agency's first team members and has been instrumental in delivering award-winning brands, websites and designs across the agency's portfolio. In her new role, Jenny will take leadership of the company's design practice, setting and realizing the agency's vision for sustainable brands and outstanding digital experiences.

Chad Young joins Park & Battery as VP, Global Business Operations, spearheading targeted growth strategies, operational excellence, human resources, talent acquisition, and retention. With over 20 years of experience, Chad has driven and supported hyper-accelerated growth for organizations including Colliers International and Marcus & Millichap.

With these strategic appointments, Park & Battery is well-positioned to accelerate its growth, further enhance its throughput and client experience, and to deliver breakthrough ideas that create value for brands globally.

About Park & Battery

Park & Battery is a global brand, marketing and content agency that harnesses perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. Named a 2023 Agency of the Year by both the Association of National Advertisers and B2B Marketing, as well as listed among the Chief Marketer 200, P&B is ranked among the five fastest growing by the 2023 B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report. Headquartered in Oakland, CA with hubs in New York City, Salt Lake City, Miami and the UK, Park & Battery specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver big impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. Learn more at ParkandBattery.com

