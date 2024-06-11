Park & Battery Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Client Services

"These appointments mark a significant step in our company's evolution as a top marketing agency," said Ted Kohnen, CEO and co-founder of Park & Battery. Post this

Rebecca Falk has been named SVP, Growth following two years as the agency's client services lead. In this new role, Rebecca will drive global business development with new clients and growing existing clients, as well as spearhead revenue management and optimization. Rebecca has been instrumental in the agency's rapid success, building relationships with and delivering award-winning work across P&B's client roster.

Chad Young has been elevated to SVP, Global Business Operations, spearheading targeted growth strategies, operational excellence, human resources, talent acquisition, and retention. With over 20 years of experience, Chad has driven and supported hyper-accelerated growth for organizations including Colliers International and Marcus & Millichap.

Solomon Gauthier joins Park & Battery as VP, Client Services, bringing nearly 15 years of experience leading large multi-market and global accounts for enterprise and consumer-facing brands across retail, finance, insurance, technology, and travel industries. He has worked with brands such as HSBC, AXA XL, HERE Technologies, Star Alliance, and Viking Cruises. Born in Canada and now living in the United Kingdom, Solomon brings his global perspectives and experiences to lead his clients, teams, and partners from both a strategic and planning level through to creative ideation and delivery.

"These appointments mark a significant step in our company's evolution as a top marketing agency," said Ted Kohnen, CEO and co-founder of Park & Battery. "Rebecca, Solomon, and Chad are experienced professionals with exceptional track records and outstanding character. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and provide our clients with unparalleled service."

