Park & Battery Launches Comprehensive Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) and Mental Performance Programs

"Our commitment to DEIB and mental performance is not just about fulfilling a corporate responsibility; it's about cultivating an environment where our team can thrive both personally and professionally," said Ted Kohnen, co-founder and CEO of Park & Battery. "Partnering with Dr. Webb and Lisa Bonta Sumii allows us to provide unparalleled support and development for our teams, ensuring we continually outperform for our clients while giving our people the tools to be their best selves."

These initiatives are facilitated through workshops, training sessions, and individual coaching, ensuring that every team member at Park & Battery has access to the resources they need to excel.

Dr. Thurman E Webb Jr., founder and CEO of Centered Person Consulting LLC, brings over 20 years of experience in strategic planning and learning facilitation services for top executives. An Industrial and Organizational Psychologist and Licensed Professional Counselor Mental Health Service Provider, Dr. Webb has collaborated with some of the world's most respected organizations, including Nieman Marcus, Ralph Lauren, Bergdorf Goodman, Lincoln Financial, and Northwestern Mutual.

Lisa Bonta Sumii, LCSW, co-founder of AthMindset® and Head Mental Performance Coach of the Oakland Roots professional soccer team, is a licensed mental health therapist and mental performance consultant who supports elite athletes, teams, coaches, and all members in the sport ecosystem. Lisa is also a distinguished speaker, published author, and advisory board member, featured in major publications like Time Magazine, Teen Vogue, BBC World News, and Women's Health Magazine.

"Integrating DEIB and mental performance initiatives into our core operations is a strategic move that aligns with our values and long-term vision," said Michael Ruby, President/Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of Park & Battery. "We believe that a diverse, inclusive, and mentally resilient team is key to achieving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

