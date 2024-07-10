Park & Battery Ranked as #1 Fastest Growing B2B agency in the US in 2024 B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report

"This recognition as the top Rising Star Agency is a testament to the creativity, commitment, and disruptive spirit of our entire global team," Ted Kohnen, co-founder and CEO of Park & Battery Post this

This ranking comes on the heels of the agency's fourth Agency of the Year designation in its twenty-eight months in operation. Since it launched February 2022, the agency has rapidly expanded and thrived nationally and globally, being named 2024 B2B Agency of the Year by ADWEEK, 2024 and 2024 B2B Agency of the Year by Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and a 2023 B2B Agency of the Year as part of B2B Marketing's Elevation Awards.

"This recognition as the top Rising Star Agency is a testament to the creativity, commitment, and disruptive spirit of our entire global team, said Ted Kohnen, co-founder and CEO of Park & Battery. "We have focused on delivering unparalleled value to our clients through cutting-edge marketing strategies and a client-first approach. This award validates our efforts and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in B2B marketing."

Park & Battery more than doubled in size its second year and has expanded to include talent hubs in Oakland, New York City, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Miami, and the UK. It has grown to service more than 30 clients: B2B, B2C, FORTUNE 500 and growth-stage brands alike including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meta, UBS Wealth Management, The Oakland Roots Football Club, AECOM, Esquire Bank, and B2B cannabis marketplace LeafLink.

"Since our inception, Park & Battery has demonstrated a relentless commitment to driving measurable results for our clients, which include industry leaders in technology, finance, healthcare and more," adds Park & Battery President/Chief Creative Officer and co-founder Michael Ruby. "As we continue to expand our footprint, we remain dedicated to fostering strong client relationships, investing in talent development, and doing incredible work that inspires our partners, our people and the industry at large.

About Park and Battery

Park & Battery is a brand, marketing and content agency harnessing perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. One of the world's most awarded B2B agencies, P&B has been named Adweek's 2024 B2B Agency of the Year, as well as 2024 and 2023 Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers. The agency specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. The agency is headquartered in Oakland, CA with hubs in New York City, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Miami, Toronto and the UK. Visit us at ParkandBattery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About B2B Marketing

B2B Marketing was founded in 2004, starting life as a print magazine. It has since evolved into the world's go-to resource for B2B marketers looking to become best-in-class at what they do and place themselves at the forefront of marketing evolution. B2B Marketing produces a number of products, including: insight reports; interviews with the best minds in the business; The B2B Marketing Podcast; webinars; conferences; and awards programs. In 2021, it launched Propolis – an exclusive Community Intelligence for B2B marketers. Propolis gives you instant access to unbiased experts, training, technical resources, research and peer-to-peer learning, all supported by a dedicated customer success manager.

Media Contact

Kristen Kremkau, Park & Battery, 1 845 346 6945, [email protected], https://parkandbattery.com/

