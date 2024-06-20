Park & Battery Wins Back-to-Back B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Honors

We're thrilled and honored to be named B2B Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our entire team," said Ted Kohnen, CEO and co-founder of Park & Battery Post this

The agency's work with client Esquire Bank won for digital transformation, multi-year impact, integrated marketing campaign, content marketing, microsite and influencer marketing

The agency's rebrand for client AllazoHealth also won in the corporate identity category

The ANA B2 Awards have been recognizing and celebrating the best in business marketing for 47 years. The B2's Top Awards were reviewed and scored by a select jury comprised of Chief Marketing Officers and other business executives representing the highest standards of strategic, creative, and effective business marketing talent and expertise. The General Awards were judged by an online panel of more than 250 leading business marketing practitioners.

"We're thrilled and honored to be named B2B Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of our entire team," said Ted Kohnen, CEO and co-founder of Park & Battery. "We extend our gratitude to the ANA and the judges for recognizing our efforts. Their acknowledgment reinforces the impact of our work in the industry."

Just one week before winning at the B2 Awards, Park & Battery won three prestigious honors at the ANA Business Marketing NYC's Global ACE awards, including:

Gold for Pro Bono Campaign for the agency's "Music Makes Us Better" work with Children's Music Fund

Silver in the Microsite category, also for the agency's "Music Makes Us Better" work with Children's Music Fund

B2B Rising Star for Mollie McKinley , Senior Copywriter at Park & Battery

Park & Battery launched in February 2022 with a mission to become an agency of consequence, doing work that creates value for brands and businesses. The agency has grown to service more than 30 clients: B2B, B2C, FORTUNE 500 and growth-stage brands alike including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meta, UBS Wealth Management, The Oakland Roots Football Club, AECOM, Esquire Bank, and B2B cannabis marketplace LeafLink.

"Winning these awards again highlight our consistent pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Park & Battery President/Chief Creative Officer, and co-founder Michael Ruby. "This also inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards for B2B creativity and value creation. Thank you to our clients, our teammates and everyone who has been part of this journey with us. We can't wait for what's next."

About Park and Battery

Park & Battery is a brand, marketing and content agency harnessing perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. One of the world's most awarded B2B agencies, P&B has been named Adweek's 2024 B2B Agency of the Year, as well as 2024 and 2023 Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers. The agency specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. The agency is headquartered in Oakland, CA with hubs in New York City, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Miami, Toronto and the UK. Visit us at ParkandBattery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The ANA

The ANA's (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, non-profits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually

About ANA Business Marketing NYC

ANA Business Marketing NYC (formerly the New York Chapter of the Business Marketing Association) serves the local needs of ANA Business Marketing national members – and more broadly serves the needs of all B2B marketers by mentoring up-and-comers at the helm of what's next, and providing access to game-changing people and companies that accelerate careers, skills and connections.

