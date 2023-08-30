Park Avenue Financial Advisors Selects Affiliated Advisors for its Next Chapter of Growth

It was a combination of the resources of one of the largest broker-dealer networks in the country and the one-to-one expert support from Affiliated Advisors, that made the difference for us. Tweet this

Breidbart is joined by Erica Pearl, CRPC®, Partner and Wealth Advisor. "Our firm is looking for rapid growth and to be part of a community of like-minded advisors. With Affiliated Advisors' emphasis on technology, and leading NextGen and Women's platforms, it was a wonderful fit."

Randy is a 40 plus year industry professional who held a variety of high-profile positions before becoming a financial advisor in 1991. Erica has more than 20 years' experience and is incredibly passionate about empowering women to achieve financial independence and build a solid financial foundation.

"We are beyond delighted to welcome Randy and Erica to the Affiliated Advisors family," said President Rita Robbins. "PAFA is a growing firm, with a keen focus on serving clients and delivering an outstanding service experience – an ideal partner for Affiliated Advisors and the business and practice management resources we have built to help advisors grow, compete and succeed."

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, along with direct access to service professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally Affiliated Advisors is known for easy transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities. In just the last three years, Affiliated Advisors has added 30 new advisors, and now has nearly 100, with over $3.5 billion AUA, and has expanding its geographic footprint to become a national firm.

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses. To learn more, log onto http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

Securities offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

