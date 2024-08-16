Park Avenue Foundation Celebrates 30th Annual Spirit of Giving Gala Honoring Kathleen DiChiara and Angela Morello Lange

Park Avenue Foundation will host the 30th Annual Spirit of Giving Gala on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at the Park Avenue Club. The event will raise funds for the twelve non-profit human service and cultural organizations of the Park Avenue Foundation.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Park Avenue Foundation is pleased to announce the 30th Annual Spirit of Giving Gala will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at the Park Avenue Club, located at 184 Park Avenue in Florham Park, New Jersey. The event will raise funds for the twelve non-profit human service and cultural organizations of the Park Avenue Foundation.

This year's honorees include Kathleen DiChiara, founder of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), and Angela Morello Lange, President of Landmark Fire Protection, Inc. Kathleen's leadership has helped CFBNJ distribute over 90 million meals annually. Angela, a dedicated community leader, is a Trustee for the Boy Scouts of America Patriots' Path Council (Patriot's Path Council) and an active Our Lady of Magnificat Church member. Both honorees' nonprofits, CFBNJ and Patriots Path Council, are among the twelve supported by the Park Avenue Foundation.

"For thirty years, the Spirit of Giving Gala has been a cornerstone of our efforts to support our New Jersey non-profit human service and cultural organizations," said Andrew Boles, Park Avenue Foundation Board President. "This year, we are even more committed to raising the necessary funds to continue our mission of uplifting those in need and enriching our community through the arts and human services."

The Gala will feature a live band, City Heat, joining the list of past notable performances by the Jersey Boys, Willy Torres, and Phase One. Attendees can expect an evening of unforgettable performances, beginning with a 90-minute cocktail hour, followed by a night filled with charity and entertainment and an after-party with cigars. There will be silent auction items for bidding throughout the night, including private chef-curated dinners, weekend getaways, rounds of golf at prestigious courses, and much more.

"The Gala celebrates those who dedicate themselves to making a difference in their communities," says Steve Lindner, President of the Board of Trustees at Park Avenue Club. "This event honors the extraordinary commitment of individuals who go above and beyond to uplift those in need. It's an opportunity for us to recognize their selflessness and inspire others to follow their example."

Park Avenue Foundation (PAF) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in community philanthropy. Through its relationship with Park Avenue Club, the only private club in the nation whose mission is to help multiple human service and cultural organizations, PAF provides essential support to many New Jersey non-profit organizations, which include The Boys and Girls Club of Newark, Boy Scouts of America Patriots' Path Council, P.G. Chambers School, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Morris Museum, The Family Resource Network, Museum of Early Trades and Crafts, Camp Nejeda, HartmannRhodes Charities, and The Burgdorff Foundation. JBWS, Morris Habitat for Humanity and Wharton Institute of Performing Arts are designated as non-profit beneficiaries by the Burgdorff Foundation.

Sponsorship options are available. Tickets are now on sale for $275 per person and are available through September 20th at PAFGala.org. The silent auction will be available online to those who cannot attend and would like to support the cause.

For more information, please visit PAFGala.org.

