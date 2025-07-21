Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono hosts "Masters of Food & Wine 2025"

Park Hyatt "Masters of Food & Wine" is a series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences celebrating the gastronomic highlights of the seasons, where diners can engage in genuine local cuisine culture with award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and culinary specialists. Post this

Line-up of events for 2025

Part 1: The Art of Local Pairings: Wine & Food Tasting Session

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is proud to showcase one of its most celebrated features—an award-winning wine selection of over 750 labels and 10,000 bottles from around the world. Among them, Hokkaido's local wines hold a special place for their unique expression of the region's terroir. Hosted by Guido Biotti, Wine Cellar manager and Chief Sommelier of Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, the festive three days of culinary event will be kicked off with the wine and food tasting session. For this special evening, we welcome Camel Farm Winery from the Yoichi area, as the winemaker Angelo Totaro will present four handpicked wines that reflect the spirit of northern Japan. To accompany the tasting, guests will enjoy artisanal Hokkaido cheese from Cheese Kobo Takara in nearby Kimobetsu, and local charcuterie from Satkam Seta-nay, led by a Michelin-starred chef and head charcutier. Adding to the experience, Executive Chef Dennis Kuipers of Le Pristine Tokyo will prepare a selection of elegant canapés using only locally sourced ingredients—crafted exclusively for this one-night event.

Date/time: Friday, Sept 12, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Venue: Mountain Lounge

Participants: Maximum of 40 guests

Price: 11,000 yen per person (inclusive of tax and subject to a 15% service charge)

Part 2: Art of Japanese cuisines

Experience an extraordinary evening that celebrates the artistry and harmony of Japanese cuisine. —this is a night not to be missed. Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono proudly presents a special four-hands dinner, uniting the creative vision of Robata's Chef de Cuisine Hidekazu Kato with the refined mastery of Michelin-starred Chef Koji Mitsukawa from Sushi Mitsukawa. This exclusive eight-course menu highlights the beauty of simplicity and technique, as both chefs craft individual expressions from shared ingredients. The first six courses feature one exquisite piece of sushi from Chef Mitsukawa, each thoughtfully paired with a complementary bite by Chef Kato—designed to enhance and elevate the core ingredient. The seventh course unveils a collaborative creation, blending both chefs' philosophies into a singular dish, while the evening concludes with a refined dessert from Pierre Hermé Paris.

Date/time: Friday, Sept 12, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue: Robata

Participants: Maximum of 40 guests

Price: 19,800 yen per person (inclusive of tax and subject to a 15% service charge)

Part 3: Spirits of Niseko: The Ohoro Gin Experience

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono proudly welcomes renowned mixologist Akinori Toshiro, owner of Niseko's celebrated Toshiro's Bar, for an exclusive three-night guest bartender event at The Bar. A local legend and the official ambassador of Ohoro Gin from Niseko Distillery, Toshiro-san brings his award-winning flair and signature style to the mountain. Recognized with the Best of Niseko Award – Best Après-Ski Bar for three consecutive years (2018–2020), his creations are both bold and unforgettable. Guests can look forward to a lineup of original cocktails crafted with Ohoro Gin, featuring unique infusions like freshly grounded matcha, Ohoro Gin's pepper mint, Ohoro Gin's lavender, and the area's original ginger beer "Hakko Ginger". Signature favorites such as the smoky Penicillin and the crowd-favorite "Toshi-garita" will also be on offer.

Date/time: Sept 12, 13 and 14 from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Venue: The Bar

Participants: Maximum of 40 guests

Price: Drinks available à la carte

Part 4: Paris Meets Niseko: Afternoon Tea by Pierre Hermé Paris

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is honored to present a refined afternoon experience curated by world-renowned pâtissier Chef Pierre Hermé. This exclusive event will feature a specially designed tasting set, with the full menu to be revealed in collaboration with Pierre Hermé Paris in the coming weeks. Complementing the sweets, local's favorite cafe, Sprout's master Mr Yoshitaka Touge will join to offer expertly crafted coffee pairings including a special bean from Guatemala. Guests will also enjoy Park Hyatt Niseko's limited Hokkaido cheesecake, made with the region's finest local ingredients. Stay tuned for full menu reveal.

Date/time: Sept 13 from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Venue: The Lounge

Participants: Maximum of 40 guests

Price: 8,800 yen per person (inclusive of tax and subject to a 15% service charge)

Part 5: NIKKA Whisky – Rare Dégustation & Distillery Tour

Join us for an exclusive afternoon outing to the iconic Nikka Whisky Distillery in Yoichi, home to one of Japan's most celebrated whisky legacies. In celebration of Nikka's 91st anniversary, guests will be guided by a Nikka Whisky ambassador for a rare tasting and behind-the-scenes experience. This curated tour offers a firsthand look into the traditional distillation process of both single malt and blended whiskies, along with the opportunity to savor select expressions in a special dégustation session. Blending cultural depth with craftsmanship, this is a memorable excursion for whisky lovers and curious explorers alike.

Date & Time: September 13, 1:45 PM – 4:00 PM (Bus will depart at 12:30 PM from the hotel entrance)

Venue: Nikka Whisky Distillery, Yoichi

Capacity: Limited to 20 guests

Price: ¥5,000 per person (includes transportation and tax)

Part 6: Michelin Moments: Molière & Hirakawa Winery

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono presents an exclusive one-night-only dinner, bringing together the refined artistry of French cuisine and world-class wine pairing. Hosted by Chef Hiroshi Nakamichi of Molière in Sapporo— three Michelin starred French restaurant — this special evening will feature a curated course menu showcasing the signature dishes. Each course will be thoughtfully paired by Molière's sommelier, highlighting exceptional selections from the renowned Hirakawa Winery in Yoichi, with Atsuo Hirakawa himself in attendance. A truly intimate gastronomic experience for just 20 guests, celebrating craftsmanship, terroir, and the harmony of fine food and wine.

Date/time: Sept 13 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue: Molière Montagne

Participants: Maximum of 20 guests

Price: 19,800 yen per person (inclusive of tax and subject to a 15% service charge

Part 7: Le Pristine Tokyo x Hokkaido

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono proudly presents the grand finale of this culinary series: a one-night-only dinner event celebrating the elegance of fine dining and local craftsmanship. Hosted by Executive Chef Dennis Kuipers of Le Pristine Tokyo, under the culinary vision of acclaimed chef Sergio Herman, the evening features a special course menu that blends Le Pristine Tokyo's "NEW ITALIAN" style with the vibrant flavors of Hokkaido's finest local produce. Each dish will be expertly paired with wines selected by Chief Sommelier Guido Biotti, including local vintages and Krug Champagne. Chef Dennis and Guido will personally introduce the pairings and producers behind the evening's selections.

Date/time: Sept 14 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue: The Lounge

Participants: Maximum of 40 guests

Price: Dinner 16,500 yen per person, Wine pairing 5,500 yen (inclusive of tax and subject to a 15% service charge)

ABOUT PARK HYATT NISEKO HANAZONO

A Year-Round Luxury Mountain Retreat in Japan's Premier Ski Destination. Set in a spectacular natural landscape with stunning mountain views including Mount Yotei, Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono offers guests enriching experiences steeped in carefully curated art, fine cuisine and contemporary design. This is the third Park Hyatt brand property in Japan after Park Hyatt Tokyo and Park Hyatt Kyoto, bringing the Park Hyatt brand's refined home-away-from-home hospitality to the northern island of Hokkaido. For details, please visit our website parkhyattniseko.com

