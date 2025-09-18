Park Hyatt Tokyo Announces Reopening of December 9, 2025

"We look forward to offering an experience that is refreshed yet familiar – one that resonates with returning guests and invites a new generation to discover Park Hyatt Tokyo as a place to truly reside, find relaxation and feel at home," shared General Manager Fredrik Harfors. Post this

Led by Parisian Studio Jouin Manku, the comprehensive project encompasses guestrooms, suites, The Peak Lounge & Bar, and Girandole by Alain Ducasse. Inspired by the original interior DNA by John Morford, Studio Jouin Manku's new design uses custom-designed furnishings, harmonious materials and spatial layouts to create new atmospheres that evolves Park Hyatt Tokyo's distinct character. "We hope that when guests return, they will feel at ease and recognize the hotel's spirit, while also sensing a renewed energy," said Patrick Jouin, designer and co-owner. "It's like a film remake: the same story, reinterpreted by different generations. The deeper you explore, the more you will notice a thoughtful balance – refined in a way that will remain relevant for another 30 years," added Sanjit Manku, architect and co-owner.

Guestrooms and Suites

Guestrooms and suites underwent the most significant transformation, redesigned to feel more open and elegant, rooted in ease and personalized luxury. While layouts remained, configurations have been softened to enhance room-to-room connection – from entry to bedroom and dressing room to bath. Bathrooms, inspired by traditional Japanese wet rooms, where the shower and bathtub share a combined space, now feature a balanced blend of mineral and organic materials such as marble and wood, reflecting both clarity and warmth. Amenities and technology comprise of Italian Frette linens, towels and bathrobes, Australian luxury skin and haircare brand Aesop, Nespresso coffee machines, Dyson hairdryers, Japanese "yukata" sleepwear and 55" to 65" LG televisions, including Bose smart ultra-soundbars in suites.

Each room is anchored by custom-designed furnishings, with the iconic black-anthracite tones retained and complemented by a lighter shade of the hotel's signature green carpet for a contemporary aesthetic. Accommodations range from serene guestrooms to expansive suites, including the introduction of the new Park Suite category (915 sq. ft. / 85 sq. m.), featuring one king or two double beds, separate living and sleeping areas, dining tables for two to four guests, generous walk-in closets and views of Harajuku, Shibuya, Meiji Shrine and Yoyogi Park. Deluxe guestrooms (592 sq. ft. / 55 sq. m.), located between the 42nd and 51st floors, offer one king or two double beds, walk-in closets, separate showers, deep soaking tubs, daybeds, and city or Mt. Fuji views.

Specialty suites, ranging from 1,238 sq. ft. to 3,122 sq. ft. (377 sq. m. to 290 sq. m.), include thoughtful features such as "hinoki" pinewood or marble soaking tubs, steam or mist saunas, kitchens, and dedicated entertainment areas. The most exclusive among them – the Tokyo, Diplomat and Presidential Suites – offer panoramic views of the Tokyo skyline, serving as private sanctuaries high above the city.

Girandole by Alain Ducasse

The hotel will introduce Girandole by Alain Ducasse in partnership with Ducasse Paris Group founded by the celebrated Michelin-starred chef and entrepreneur, Alain Ducasse. Brasserie elegance and everyday comfort are combined for a modern interpretation of classic Parisian and brasserie dishes, focusing on healthy cooking techniques. A unique gourmet breakfast will also be served, honoring the traditions of French brasserie culture, where friendship, connections and flair may be experienced throughout the day.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by a new central culinary bar, crafted from red Italian marble and black walnut. A versatile console, the bar will serve as an elegant breakfast station in the morning, and transition throughout the day as a vibrant social hub offering craft cocktails and fine wines, alongside elevated small bites and signature dishes. A warm, Parisian-inspired ambiance will feature white-linen tables, soft lighting, elegant wood accents and plush velvet cushions. Rich Bordeaux tones and warm orange hues set a refined atmosphere, while walnut and leather banquettes add comfort and style. The restaurant will preserve its mirrored walls and the iconic double-level collage of 144 black-and-white photographs by Vera Mercer, celebrating European café life and maintaining its unique character.

The Peak Lounge & Bar

The Peak Lounge & Bar, a serene retreat encased in a two-story soaring glass atrium and surrounded by a lush bamboo grove, continues to offer the ideal city escape with an open and sociable setting. Refined afternoon tea by day, cocktail and lounge escape by night, sightlines have been expanded, and bespoke furnishings enhance the intimate connection to Tokyo's cityscape. A warmer color palette and softer lighting is introduced with the subtle ochre and orange hues of the original marble to bring an earthy and grounded ambiance to the architecture of the space, striking a balance between formality and intimacy, and making it ideal for all occasions. The revitalized space encourages guests to gather, pause and enjoy the urban views and golden sunsets of Mt. Fuji during the day and the starlit sky with Japanese lantern-like lighting, and relaxing live acoustic music performances in the evening.

Park Hyatt Tokyo room, restaurant, events and spa reservations begin on September 24, 2025 at 12:00 pm, Japan time. To make a reservation, please visit Park Hyatt Tokyo, log on to the World of Hyatt mobile app, contact Hyatt's US Global Care Center toll-free at +1-800-233-1234, e-mail [email protected] or contact your trusted travel advisor.

For more information about Park Hyatt Tokyo, please visit: Park Hyatt Tokyo.

About Park Hyatt Tokyo

Park Hyatt Tokyo opened in 1994, as the first Park Hyatt in Asia and the third worldwide after Chicago and Sydney. Located in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo's most dynamic districts, it is perched on the top 14 floors of the 52-story Shinjuku Park Tower, designed by Pritzker Prize-winner Kenzo Tange. The hotel is a timeless classic offering a sense of quiet residential exclusivity with sweeping views of the cityscape and Mt. Fuji, combining modern design with highly personalized service. From May 2024 to November 2025, the beloved Tokyo landmark underwent a comprehensive refinement led by Paris-based Studio Jouin Manku. Inspired by the original interior DNA by John Morford, Studio Jouin Manku's new design uses custom-designed furnishings, harmonious materials and spatial layouts to create new atmospheres that evolves Park Hyatt Tokyo's distinct character. Park Hyatt Tokyo is comprised of 171 sophisticated guestrooms and suites, well-appointed meeting and event venues, and exceptional dining concepts, which include the iconic New York Grill & Bar with 360-degree views; brasserie elegance and everyday comfort at Girandole by Alain Ducasse; modern Japanese inspired by traditional kaiseki at Kozue; and The Peak Lounge & Bar, offering afternoon tea and cocktails set in a serene bamboo grove. For an elevated wellness experience, Club On The Park features a one-of-a-kind two-story sky-lit oasis with fitness center and a 65-foot / 20-meter indoor pool as its centerpiece. For more information, please visit Park Hyatt Tokyo. Follow @ParkHyattTokyo on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag photos with #ParkHyattTokyo.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt's legacy spans over 45 years of being the luxury choice for discerning global travelers, offering refined and exceptional accommodations in the world's most desirable cities and resort destinations. Each property is thoughtfully designed to deliver residentially inspired elegance through architecture, housed world-class art, and curated immersive culinary experiences – all complemented by an intuitively personalized level of service. Guests enjoy carefully appointed rooms, acclaimed design, and signature restaurants led by award-winning chefs – creating experiences as personal as they are memorable. For more information, visit Park Hyatt. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag your moments with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Studio Jouin Manku

Jouin Manku is a Paris-based creative studio founded in 2006. For over two decades, it has explored the emotional resonance between people and the spaces they inhabit, blurring the lines between architecture, interior design, and object creation to craft immersive, coherent experiences. Their work is driven by a belief that design knows no boundaries – only authenticity, precision, and imagination. From the scale of the hand to that of the city, they approach each project as a unique opportunity to choreograph

materials, light, and spatial rhythm into something both timeless and unexpected. Over the years, Studio Jouin Manku has been entrusted with the transformation of some of the world's most emblematic places, including legendary La Mamounia in Marrakech for its centennial anniversary and helped revive the spirit of the Plaza Athénée in Paris. These iconic commissions reflect a core strength of the studio: the ability to listen to a place, understand its legacy, and imagine its future with both sensitivity and boldness.

Today, the team of around fifty collaborators – designers, architects, engineers – operates from Paris and beyond. Together, they create public and private spaces, cultural institutions and hospitality destinations, all guided by a singular ambition: to awaken emotion, provoke wonder, and shape the memories of tomorrow. For more information about Studio Jouin Manku, please visit Studio Jouin Manku.

About Ducasse Paris

With over 30 restaurants in nine countries – from authentic bistros to Michelin-starred restaurants to an international education division in culinary and pastry arts with artisan manufactures in chocolate, biscuits, coffee and gelato. Alain Ducasse has developed, over thirty years, a different vision of the food service and hospitality industry re-grouped under Ducasse Paris, which he founded in 1999. In 2025, Alain Ducasse is recognized by Forbes Travel Guide with the Forbes Award of Excellence. For more information, please visit Ducasse Paris Group.

