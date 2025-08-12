Park Slope Dentistry Seventh Avenue Welcomes Dr. Alisa Neymark to the Team

Park Slope Dentistry, Seventh Avenue is proud to welcome Dr. Alisa Neymark, DDS, as its new associate dentist.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A native New Yorker with over a decade of private practice experience, Dr. Neymark brings both advanced clinical training and a warm, relatable style that fits right into the Park Slope neighborhood.

Dr. Neymark is known for making dentistry feel human, whether you're in the chair or catching one of her videos at @drneymarksmiles. She joins the practice led by Dr. Angelique Freking with a shared mission: to help Brooklyn families feel calm, confident, and well cared for every step of the way.

Her path into dentistry is as thoughtful as her work with patients. After earning a double major in Anthropology and Biology at Amherst College, Dr. Neymark spent two years conducting medical research at Columbia University. She later earned her DDS from Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine, completed an elective in periodontics, and trained in advanced implant restoration during a two-year residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Neymark holds a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, placing her in the top 6% of general dentists nationwide. She is also a proud graduate of the Kois Center and an active member of both the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Park Slope Dentistry Seventh Avenue team," said Dr. Neymark. "This is the kind of practice where people are treated like family, and that's how I've always approached dentistry."

Outside the office, Dr. Neymark lives in Williamsburg with her husband and three beloved cats. She's a fluent Russian speaker, a big fan of Brooklyn's food scene, and never misses a museum exhibit if she can help it.

You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neymark or call our office at (718) 550 - 1284.

