Park Slope Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Ariana Etessami, DDS, to Brooklyn Practice

With residency training at Queens Hospital and specialty work at the Manhattan VA Medical Center, Dr. Etessami strengthens Park Slope Dentistry's expertise in restorative and cosmetic dental care.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Park Slope Dentistry Seventh Avenue is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Ariana Etessami, DDS, to its dental care team. Dr. Etessami brings advanced training, a passion for patient-centered care, and a dedication to excellence in dentistry.

Dr. Etessami earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Maryland in Baltimore. Originally from Maryland, she expanded her horizons by moving to New York City to complete her general residency at Queens Hospital. Currently, she is pursuing her postgraduate prosthodontics specialty training at the Manhattan VA Medical Center, furthering her expertise in restorative and cosmetic dental care.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Etessami is deeply committed to wellness and community. In her free time, she enjoys practicing and teaching yoga, running, and spending time with friends. Her well-rounded approach to life reflects the balance and compassion she brings to patient care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Etessami to Park Slope Dentistry," said Dr. Angelique Freking, lead dentist at Park Slope Dentistry Seventh Avenue. "Her clinical expertise and genuine warmth will enhance the level of care we provide to our patients every day."

Patients in Brooklyn and the surrounding community are invited to schedule an appointment with Dr. Etessami or call our office at (718) 550-1284.

