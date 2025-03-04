Parker Burke Appointed to Lead Environmental, Health, and Safety Group at Fortive

"The incredible employees at both Industrial Scientific and Intelex share a commitment to creating better safety outcomes and more sustainable workplaces for millions of workers around the world." - Mr. Burke. Post this

The Environmental, Health, and Safety Group structure enables new opportunities for growth, collaboration, and impactful technological development across companies, helping both continue to meet emerging customer challenges with their unique, innovative technology solutions. For example, the group structure will combine Industrial Scientific's expertise in gas detection and safety automation with Intelex's advanced SaaS-based environmental health, safety, and quality management software. By integrating these complementary technologies, the group can offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that enhance workplace safety, streamline compliance processes, and improve operational efficiency.

"The incredible employees at both Industrial Scientific and Intelex share a commitment to creating better safety outcomes and more sustainable workplaces for millions of workers around the world. Together, the companies are market leaders in hardware-enabled software workflows that deliver life-saving impact," said Mr. Burke. "It's an honor to lead the mission-driven teams at both companies, and I look forward to accelerating innovation, backed by the power of the Fortive Business System, to ensure the that the customers who trust us return home safely to their loved ones each day."

Mr. Burke has led Industrial Scientific as President since 2021. Before that, he served the business as Senior Vice President and General Manager. Prior to joining Industrial Scientific, he was Vice President and General Manager at Anderson-Negele in Fultonville, NY.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific Corporation is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For 40 years, Industrial Scientific has led the industry with a complete line of rugged and reliable gas detectors backed by real-time monitoring software, flexible connectivity options, managed maintenance services, and a trusted team of gas detection experts that ensure people around the world go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

About Intelex

For over 30 years, Intelex has been making a difference in the world by helping our 1,400 customers achieve safer, more sustainable operations. Our web and mobile solutions streamline and simplify environmental, safety, quality and risk management, empowering organizations to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex marketplace while minimizing negative social, environmental and human impacts. Intelex is proud to be an operating company of Fortive Corporation, which provides strength in numbers, strength in skills and perspectives and strength in our shared conviction to make an impact.

