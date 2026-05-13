Parker Remick Appoints New Partner of Consulting Excellence

"We brought Adam in to focus on further improving service velocity, client delight, and long-term client impact," said Co-Founding Partner, Robert Healy. "His passion for search excellence is off the charts." Post this

Szepkouski brings experience building and operating search platforms across private equity and venture-backed markets. He has held leadership roles at Bespoke Partners and Eastward Partners, where he led C-level hiring and scaled teams and processes. His work has focused on improving how search firms operate, from business development through to placement and post-search outcomes.

At Parker Remick, his remit is end-to-end. "My focus is on the full client and candidate experience, from business development through execution and search completion, ensuring that the entire model operates at the highest level," he said.

The appointment comes at a time of structural change in technology leadership. AI is reshaping how technology organizations are built and run, blurring the lines between engineering and product duties, for example. Parker Remick has concentrated on this segment for more than two decades, including traditional rule-based AI leadership placements at Google in 2006.

Szepkouski said the firm's positioning in product and engineering leadership was a key factor in his decision. "Parker Remick has built a reputation for delivering elite client service on some of the most significant product and engineering placements in the market," he said. "There's never been a more interesting time to focus on technology leadership searches."

"We brought Adam in to focus on further improving service velocity, client delight, and long-term client impact," said Co-Founding Partner, Robert Healy. "His passion for search excellence is off the charts."

By leading select searches, Szepkouski will maintain hands-on capability—and develop insights to help him strengthen the firm's technical systems, operating rhythms, and feedback loops.

Technology will underpin part of that effort. Szepkouski plans to expand the use of AI in real-time project monitoring and agentic automation, giving consultants significantly more time for client relationships and advising.

The broader objective is to build a more scalable platform for both clients and consultants. "We're building a platform where the best search professionals can come and do their best work with high-impact clients," said Szepkouski.

Media Contact

Rob Quirk, Parker Remick, 44 7496459147, [email protected], https://parkerremick.com/

SOURCE Parker Remick