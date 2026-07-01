Parker Remick Appoints New Partner of Firm Operations to Enhance 'Operational Velocity'

"The goal is to create a platform that gives our people more time for strategic advising and relationship building with top tech leadership," she said. "That combination of operational discipline and human judgment is where the industry is headed." Post this

Her career has spanned both large enterprises and startups, including work on global 5G proof-of-concept deployments and operational transformation projects in highly regulated industries. Much of that experience focused on helping organizations modernize fragmented technology environments while improving governance, scalability, and operational visibility. She has also held vice president and senior vice president roles in professional services, where she optimized workforce costs and utilization across a global portfolio.

At Parker Remick, Gibson will lead firm operations and work closely with senior leadership to strengthen delivery infrastructure as the company continues to scale.

"The opportunity at Parker Remick is unique because the firm has built a true boutique model with access to world-changing technology leaders," said Gibson. "Technology leadership has become one of the defining CEO-level priorities of this era, and Parker Remick's high-craft approach to executive search creates a meaningful advantage in the market."

Gibson said one of the strongest attractions was the culture and long-term approach to client service.

"After meeting the team, it was clear there was a genuine focus on doing the right thing for clients and for each other," she said. "That matters when you're building operational systems that support high-quality work over the long term."

Her focus will center on the continued development of the firm's operations teams and greater "operational velocity" through streamlined systems and workflows.

"There's a great opportunity in executive search to bring more operational discipline and better technology integration into how firms operate," Gibson said. "Coming from financial services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation environments gives me a different perspective on how systems and data can better support our consultants and clients."

The appointment reflects broader changes across executive search and technology leadership. As AI reshapes how companies structure and run technology and product organizations, search firms are under pressure to combine research rigor with faster execution.

For Gibson, the long-term objective is straight forward:

"The goal is to create a platform that gives our people more time for strategic advising and relationship building with top tech leadership," she said. "That combination of operational discipline and human judgment is where the industry is headed."

About Parker Remick

The firm, which has completed more than 1,000 Engineering, Product, and Design placements since 1998, advises Fortune 500, venture-backed, and private equity-backed companies on executive technology and AI leadership.

Media Contact

Ann Healy, Parker Remick, 1 360 527 2555, [email protected], https://parkerremick.com/

SOURCE Parker Remick