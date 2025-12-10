Parkinson Association of Alabama Strengthens National Collaboration for Parkinson's Care Through Leadership of the Independent Parkinson's Network

"By holding a leadership seat within IPN, the Parkinson Association of Alabama has a national platform to represent our state's Parkinson's community and to ensure that Alabama's unique perspectives and needs are part of the larger conversation," said Bailey. Post this

"By holding a leadership seat within IPN, the Parkinson Association of Alabama has a national platform to represent our state's Parkinson's community and to ensure that Alabama's unique perspectives and needs are part of the larger conversation," said Bailey. "The relationships and insights we gain through this network directly enhance what we're able to bring home to families living with Parkinson's here in Alabama."

The Independent Parkinson's Network connects 15 community-based organizations that provide "boots-on-the-ground" support for people with Parkinson's and their families. Together, these organizations reach hundreds of thousands of individuals nationwide, sharing best practices, developing collective initiatives, and working toward more equitable access to care and resources.

Under Bailey's leadership, PAA has represented Alabama at major IPN events, including the Annual Leadership Summit, where executive directors from across the country gather to exchange ideas, collaborate with sponsors, and align on strategies that strengthen Parkinson's care nationwide. These opportunities have deepened PAA's national connections, opened doors to new partnerships, and positioned Alabama as a model for regional innovation and collaboration in Parkinson's services.

By leading at the national level, the Parkinson Association of Alabama continues to fulfill its mission of improving quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's disease, not only across Alabama, but as part of a growing, united movement that reaches far beyond state lines. Through its active role in the Independent Parkinson's Network, PAA is helping shape a stronger, more connected future for the Parkinson's community, one built on shared learning, collaboration, and compassion. Every national partnership, conversation, and initiative strengthens the programs and services PAA delivers at home, ensuring that Alabamians benefit directly from innovations and best practices nationwide.

About the Parkinson Association of Alabama

The Parkinson Association of Alabama is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease and their families through education, support, advocacy, and research initiatives. Visit https://www.parkinsonalabama.com/ for more information.

About the Independent Parkinson's Network (IPN)

The Independent Parkinson's Network (IPN) is a collaborative of regional nonprofit organizations across the United States working together to share best practices, resources, and strategies to maximize impact and improve services for individuals living with Parkinson's disease. Visit https://parkinsonsnetwork.com/ for more information.

