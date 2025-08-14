Parkview Legacy Foundation Launches Impact Grants Program

"Since 2019, we've worked closely with local organizations to understand what's needed to make real and lasting change. This program is designed in response to those partnerships. We are excited to invest in organizations working toward objectives in one or more of our four focus areas." Post this

Riverside, CA – August 14, 2025 – Parkview Legacy Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its Impact Grants Program, an ambitious new initiative to support nonprofits working to create meaningful, measurable improvements in the lives of people throughout the Riverside regions by addressing issues related to housing stability, social mobility, whole health accessibility, and integrated solutions.

Rooted in a commitment to equity, collaboration, and systems-level change, the Impact Grants Program is now accepting applications and offers funding through three distinct grantmaking vehicles:

Special Needs Fund – For one-time funding needs;

Core Operations Fund – For strengthening or expanding current nonprofit efforts;

Collective Impact Fund – For collaborative, multi-agency initiatives advancing community-wide solutions.

"Since our founding in 2019, we've worked closely with local organizations to understand what's needed to make real and lasting change," said Damien O'Farrell, President and CEO of Parkview Legacy Foundation. "This grant program is designed in response to those partnerships. We are excited to invest in organizations working toward objectives in one or more of our four focus areas."

In alignment with the Foundation's mission to advance the equitable probability of well-being, grants will prioritize initiatives rooted in strong community engagement, measurable impact, and a clear vision for advancing systems-level progress.

The Foundation also announced the full-time appointment of Shari Chun as External Affairs and Grants Program Manager. In this role, Chun will lead the program's implementation and manage a growing team of regional advisors whose community insight will help guide grant decisions.

"Our goal is to make this process empowering and accessible, not burdensome," said Chun. "We've streamlined the application process and built a responsive infrastructure that puts nonprofits—and their missions—first."

Nonprofit organizations serving the Riverside region are encouraged to visit www.parkviewlegacy.org to learn more about eligibility, funding priorities, and how to apply.

About Parkview Legacy Foundation

Founded in 2019, Parkview Legacy Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to improving health and well-being by investing in the social, environmental, and economic conditions that shape people's lives. Through strategic grantmaking and community partnerships, the Foundation supports efforts that create lasting, equitable change in the Riverside region and beyond.

Media Contact:

Parkview Legacy Foundation

[email protected]

www.parkviewlegacy.org

Media Contact

Media Relations, Parkview Legacy Foundation, 1 833-943-0003, [email protected] , https://www.parkviewlegacy.org/

SOURCE Parkview Legacy Foundation