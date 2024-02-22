Parkwood Home Care Welcomes Paula Nolan: A Compassionate Leader with 24+ Years in Healthcare, Ready to Help Transform Families' Lives

Parkwood Home Care is excited to announce the addition of Paula Nolan to our team as the Vice President of Growth & Development. With a distinguished 24-year career at Pfizer Canada, Paula brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape in Canada.
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A proud Xaverian, Paula graduated from St. Francis Xavier University and worked with a Tech startup before joining Pfizer where her career has been marked by significant roles. Paula started in Territory Management, moved to working in institutional and academic environments and then joined a Global team as a Training Manager. Most recently she was the Regional Business Manager for the Atlantic region and the National Virtual Health and Science Manager at Pfizer Canada. These positions have equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities and challenges within healthcare in Canada.
Beyond her professional achievements, Paula's personal experiences as a caregiver to her elderly parents, aged 88 and 90, as well as to her three teenagers, have imbued her with a profound sense of empathy and commitment to caregiving. This unique perspective ensures that Paula is not just an executive but also a compassionate advocate for the families Parkwood Home Care serves.
Paula shared her enthusiasm about joining Parkwood Home Care, stating, "I am living the reality of complex caregiving, and I am so excited to be part of the Parkwood family. Everyone at Parkwood knows the importance of the support they provide and what a difference we can make to every family we help."
Parkwood Home Care is confident that Paula's leadership, coupled with her firsthand caregiving experience, will drive our mission forward and enhance the support we provide to families navigating the challenges of caregiving. We are excited to see the positive impact Paula will have on our community and the innovative approaches she will bring to our growth and development strategies.
Please join us in welcoming Paula Nolan to the Parkwood Home Care family. For more information about Parkwood Home Care and its services, visit their website: https://parkwoodhomecare.com/.
About Parkwood Home Care
Parkwood Home Care is a leading provider of comprehensive home care services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families dealing with health-related challenges. With a focus on compassionate care and professional excellence, Parkwood Home Care offers a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, ensuring their comfort, dignity, and well-being. Learn more about their services at: https://parkwoodhomecare.com/.
Media Contact
Lorna MacMillan, Parkwood Home Care, +1 (902) 800-6929, [email protected], https://parkwoodhomecare.com/
SOURCE Parkwood Home Care
Share this article