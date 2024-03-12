Paro Appoints Kristen Mello as General Manager for CPA Firms Vertical

As accounting firms continue to struggle to find quality talent, Paro's extensive and impressive network of skilled experts and ability to build a truly scalable solution to this very real challenge are what drew me to this opportunity. Post this

"As accounting firms continue to struggle to find quality talent, Paro's extensive and impressive network of skilled experts and ability to build a truly scalable solution to this very real challenge are what drew me to this opportunity," said Mello. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Paro to bring our experts and services to more firms that are looking to grow now and into the future."

Before Paro, Mello was Director of Sales, Expansion at Radix, a provider of market survey and business intelligence software and data to the multifamily real estate industry. Prior to that, Mello worked at real estate brokerage platform Side as the Regional Vice President, Partnerships Texas, where she managed a team to grow and scale their business. Earlier in her career, she held various roles during a long tenure at specialized talent solutions firm, Robert Half.

Mello holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University.

"As Paro continues to grow and evolve as an organization, we are very excited to welcome Kristen to the team," said Anita Samojednik, CEO of Paro. "Her relevant and wide-ranging experience in business development and client management – particularly when it comes to technology-driven staffing solutions – makes her the ideal leader to continue to grow Paro's staff augmentation solutions at a time when CPA firms desperately need it."

Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance, accounting and AI solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, its growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals.

