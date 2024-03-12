Paro Appoints Kristen Mello as General Manager for CPA Firms Vertical

Mello focuses on providing accounting firms with staff augmentation services that drive efficiency and growth
CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paro, a leading finance and accounting AI-powered growth platform helping companies embrace digital transformation to build for the future, today announced the recent appointment of Kristen Mello as General Manager of Paro for CPA Firms. Mello brings extensive experience as a sales leader for innovative enterprise software and technology companies, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.
Nearly all accounting firms are struggling to find quality talent, while the Big Four collectively laid off thousands of U.S. workers last year. As General Manager of Paro for CPA firms, Mello leads strategy and execution for the business unit. She supports CPA firms by helping add capacity and skills with staff augmentation services in the Tax, Audit, and Client Accounting Service (CAS) service lines. She also focuses on client and partner acquisition and management, along with talent acquisition and matching.
"As accounting firms continue to struggle to find quality talent, Paro's extensive and impressive network of skilled experts and ability to build a truly scalable solution to this very real challenge are what drew me to this opportunity," said Mello. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Paro to bring our experts and services to more firms that are looking to grow now and into the future."
Before Paro, Mello was Director of Sales, Expansion at Radix, a provider of market survey and business intelligence software and data to the multifamily real estate industry. Prior to that, Mello worked at real estate brokerage platform Side as the Regional Vice President, Partnerships Texas, where she managed a team to grow and scale their business. Earlier in her career, she held various roles during a long tenure at specialized talent solutions firm, Robert Half.
Mello holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University.
"As Paro continues to grow and evolve as an organization, we are very excited to welcome Kristen to the team," said Anita Samojednik, CEO of Paro. "Her relevant and wide-ranging experience in business development and client management – particularly when it comes to technology-driven staffing solutions – makes her the ideal leader to continue to grow Paro's staff augmentation solutions at a time when CPA firms desperately need it."
To learn more about Paro for CPA Firms, visit https://paro.ai/staff-augmentation/.
About Paro
Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance, accounting and AI solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, its growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals.
Media Contact
Addie Reed, Paro, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.paro.ai
SOURCE Paro
Share this article