Paro Offers Resources for Businesses to Manage Through State Tax Changes

In this evolving regulatory environment, it is crucial for businesses to stay informed and ensure they are fully compliant with the latest tax laws to avoid costly penalties, lost revenue, and missed opportunities for tax savings. To support success in this area, many companies are turning to freelance finance professionals who have specialized tax expertise and are up to date on the latest state tax regulations.

These professionals can provide tailored advice, help optimize tax strategies, and mitigate risk while allowing internal teams to remain focused on their core operations.

"Businesses that fail to adapt to these new regulations risk not only financial penalties but also long-term strategic disadvantages," said Anita Samojednik, CEO of Paro. "Given the CPA shortage, it's vital for business leaders to proactively seek out specialized expertise to effectively navigate these complex tax landscapes. Freelance finance professionals have that expertise and offer a cost-effective way to stay ahead of regulatory changes and align tax strategies with business goals."

