Paro Offers Solution to CPA Firms' Top Issue of Finding Qualified Talent

"When your accounting team is already spread thin and there is increasing pressure to be more strategic, it's time to embrace alternative staffing methods that are flexible and dynamic," said Kristen Mello, General Manager, Paro for CPA Firms. "This can improve morale, reduce burnout, and more effectively help CPA firms manage the day-to-day, while having the capacity to take on new clients and projects to grow their business."

This year's AICPA survey highlighted the many staffing-related concerns that are top of mind for accounting firms of all sizes:

The two largest firm categories named "retaining qualified staff" as their No. 2 issue.

Small to midsize firms listed "developing the next generation of firm leaders" as a top five concern.

The largest firms named "effective staff utilization and management" among their top five concerns.

Firms with 6–10 professionals recognized the aging of owners/partners as a concern, reflecting the need for firms to focus on leadership development.

No matter the need, Paro can match a business or accounting firm with uniquely skilled finance experts - from CPAs with public accounting backgrounds to auditors and strategic finance professionals - that deeply understand the space and help build for the future. Its patent-pending AI-matching technology identifies and matches businesses with the precise financial expertise needed 20 times faster than traditional recruitment.

