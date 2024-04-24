Paro to Headline 2024 Finance Alliance AI for Finance Summit Regarding AI Considerations for CFOs

Chicago-based startup to lead panel and interactive workshop on AI's impact on the finance function and role of the CFO

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paro, a leading finance and accounting AI-powered growth platform helping companies embrace digital transformation to build for the future, today announced that its executives will be speaking at the 2024 Finance Alliance AI for Finance Summit.

The summit, which takes place virtually on May 1, is hosted by Finance Alliance, a professional development platform that connects a global network of over 100,000 finance leaders. The event brings together industry leaders to share their insights on AI and how it can revolutionize finance strategies for sustained success and future-proofed growth.

Paro will participate in the "Who Is the Modern CFO? A Changing Role in the Era of AI" panel, which will feature insights from Michael Burdick, Chief Strategy Officer and Interim CFO, and Arjun Panchal, Fractional CFO in Paro's network, and Erik Nakamura, CFO at Orange Comet. Eli Gill, Vice President of Engineering, Product and AI, will also lead the workshop on "AI and the CFO: Separating Promise from Reality."

Burdick, Panchal, and Nakamura will share how intelligent technologies, including AI, are reshaping the CFO role, shifting from more traditional responsibilities beyond reporting to more strategic business advisory. Attendees will gain insights from the latest Paro Future of Finance Survey, which revealed the growing importance of strategic vision in a modern CFO. The panel will also delve into the critical skills defining the modern CFO and how today's CFOs can meet the evolving needs of future-focused companies.

"As the digital landscape continues to advance, the modern CFO must embrace AI and intelligent technologies to drive strategic decision-making and foster a data-driven culture," said Burdick. "We look forward to sharing insights on how CFOs can focus on developing skills to meet the evolving needs of future-focused companies and thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive market."

Gill's workshop will offer practical perspectives on implementing impactful AI and machine learning solutions in the real world through interactive demonstrations. Attendees will learn how predictive models and generative AI can work together to solve business challenges, while identifying common pitfalls around data and expertise.

Paro's proprietary AI matching technology has been shown to identify and match businesses with the precise financial expertise needed 20 times faster than traditional recruiting methods. Paro also uses data-driven tools and guiding insights to assist companies in embracing digital transformation to build for the future. From financial modeling to strategic planning to AI implementation, Paro embraces AI as the future of the finance function.

About Paro

Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance, accounting and AI solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, our growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals.

