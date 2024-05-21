Paro to Reveal Skills CFOs Need for the AI Era at CFO Leadership Conference

Chicago-based startup to lead breakout session at top ranked CFO event

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paro, a leading finance and accounting AI-powered growth platform helping companies embrace digital transformation, will speak at the Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference on how CFOs can meet the needs of future-focused companies.

The event, hosted by the CFO Leadership Council and taking place June 4-6, 2024, in Boston, will bring together over 300 senior financial leaders from diverse industries to exchange insights and strategies to succeed in today's complex financial landscape.

"Finance is experiencing a significant transformation, and CFOs are leading this charge," said Michael Burdick, co-founder, CSO and interim CFO. "By drawing on our experience working with our network of finance professionals and companies that desperately need their expertise, we'll be able to share in-depth insights on what it takes to build a finance department that drives the long-term strategy and success of the business."

Paro will lead the "Who Is the Modern CFO? A Changing Role in the Era of AI'' breakout session on June 6. Burdick, along with panelists Brian Beaupre, CFO, Teikametrics, and Chris Culp, fractional CFO, Paro Network, will share how intelligent technologies, specifically AI, are reshaping the finance function, as well as the critical skills needed for a modern CFO to succeed amidst digital transformation.

Session attendees will also gain insights from Paro's Future of Finance Survey, which identifies the challenges preventing finance teams from becoming more strategic.

"We are thrilled to have Paro as a partner and speaker at our conference. Their expert insights into the skills needed to succeed in today's landscape and ways to drive business growth are invaluable to our community," said Jack McCullough, founder & president of CFO Leadership Council. "Paro's partnership enhances our mission to empower financial leaders."

Paro's patent-pending AI matching technology identifies and matches businesses with the precise financial expertise needed - from bookkeepers to CFOs - 20 times faster than traditional recruitment. Paro uses data-driven tools and expert insights to assist companies and their finance teams in embracing digital transformation to build for the future.

About Paro

Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance, accounting and AI solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, our growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals.

Media Contact

