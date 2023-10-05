Paro to Speak at 2023 Finance Alliance FP&A Summit on AI in Finance

Chicago-based startup to share insights on the profound impact of AI/ML on FP&A

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paro, an AI-powered marketplace disrupting the way companies access on-demand financial expertise, today announced that Nate Varel, Vice President, Revenue Operations & Analytics, will be speaking at the 2023 Finance Alliance FP&A summit on the "How AI and machine learning are changing FP&A" panel.

The summit, which takes place October 19-20 in Boston, is hosted by Finance Alliance, a professional development platform that connects a global network of finance leaders. The annual event connects forward-thinking financial leaders, offering tried-and-proven strategies to upskill teams, overcome challenges, and accelerate career growth. Varel's panel will offer unique insights on the impact that AI and ML technologies are having on FP&A practices.

"At Paro, we believe that AI and machine learning are pivotal in empowering organizations to build for the future by enabling them to make more informed decisions, optimize financial performance, and achieve a competitive advantage in an increasingly dynamic business landscape," said Varel. "I look forward to discussing insights on these transformative technologies and their impact on the FP&A landscape alongside fellow industry experts at the summit."

Paro's proprietary platform employs AI algorithms to precisely match companies with top-tier finance and accounting experts tailored to their specific project requirements, expediting the process 20 times faster than traditional recruitment methods. Paro's platform not only streamlines hiring processes for clients, enabling them to efficiently meet their organizational goals, but also equips experts with the tools and insights necessary to optimize their businesses. With AI at its core, Paro is fundamentally redefining how businesses access and leverage financial expertise to gain a competitive edge in areas ranging from financial modeling to career growth.

About Paro

Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance and accounting solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, our growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals.

