Paro to Speak at 2024 Finance Alliance CFO Summit on Real-World AI Applications and Adoption Strategies

Chicago-based startup to lead interactive workshop on connecting AI's promise to finance realities

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paro, a leading finance and accounting AI-powered growth platform helping companies embrace digital transformation to build for the future, today announced that Eli Gill, Vice President of Engineering, Product and AI, will be speaking at the 2024 Finance Alliance CFO Summit on "AI and the CFO: Separating Promise from Reality."

The summit, which takes place March 7 in San Jose, Calif., is hosted by Finance Alliance, a professional development platform that connects a global network of finance leaders. The annual event brings together forward-thinking finance leaders, offering insights to work through the prevailing challenges facing CFOs today. Gill's workshop will offer practical perspectives on implementing impactful AI and ML solutions in the real world. Through interactive demonstrations, attendees will learn how predictive models and generative AI can work together to solve business challenges, while identifying common pitfalls around data and expertise.

"At Paro, we're dedicated to helping companies embrace AI's transformative potential while avoiding the hype. It's crucial for CFOs to separate reality from unreasonable promises to determine how AI should shape their technology roadmaps," said Gill. "I look forward to sharing insights and equipping finance leaders to evaluate what's needed to operationalize AI and drive strategic business impact."

Paro's patent-pending AI matching technology identifies and matches businesses with the precise financial expertise needed 20 times faster than traditional recruitment. Along with connecting businesses to expert fractional talent, Paro also helps companies embrace digital transformation to build for the future through data-driven tools and guiding insights. With AI at its core, Paro is fundamentally redefining how businesses access and leverage expertise to gain a competitive edge in areas ranging from financial modeling to strategic planning to AI implementation.

For more information on the 2024 Finance Alliance CFO Summit, visit: https://cfoevents.financealliance.io/location/siliconvalley.

To learn more about Paro, visit https://paro.ai/.

About Paro

Paro is an AI-powered marketplace that delivers finance, accounting and AI solutions to businesses through a combination of expert fractional talent, data-driven tools and guiding insights. By harnessing the power of people and technology, our growth platform provides flexible options, ranging from transaction processing support to corporate development and financing strategy, to solve core business challenges and drive growth. The result enables businesses and experts to go beyond even their loftiest goals.

