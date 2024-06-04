PARQ Life Reimagined Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 500 PARQ

"From the initial groundbreaking to today's ribbon cutting – nearly two years in the making – our commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive community has been unmistakable. 500 PARQ stands as a symbol of progress and the bright future ahead of PARQ Life Reimagined." Post this

"This project is a testament to the vision and dedication of everyone involved," said Haidar. "From the initial groundbreaking to today's ribbon cutting – nearly two years in the making – our commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive community has been unmistakable. 500 PARQ stands as a symbol of progress and the bright future ahead of PARQ Life Reimagined."

Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio also addressed the attendees, highlighting the positive impact 500 PARQ will have on the local community.

"500 PARQ is more than just a building; it represents a vibrant new era for Parsippany-Troy Hills," said Mayor Barberio. "I look forward to seeing the community thrive and grow making Parsippany a top destination not only in the state of New Jersey, but in the nation."

During his remarks, Anthony Milelli, Managing Director of PARQ, took a moment to thank those who championed the project from its inception.

"I am grateful for the endless support of the community and key individuals who have been with us from the start," he said. "Among the many, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Bob Garofalo, Joe O'Neill, our families, and numerous others who have played integral roles in bringing this project to fruition."

Haidar also expressed appreciation for everyone who contributed to the project over the years, in particular the Khoury and Milelli families. "This journey has infused me with gratitude and vision, and ignited hope for the future of Parsippany."

Located at the junction of I-287 and I-80, the project will transform the former Lanidex Plaza in Parsippany. The celebration of 500 PARQ signals the dawn of a transformative era in community living and development within Parsippany. To learn more, visit https://parqnj.com/.

About PARQ

The PARQ development team includes: Garofalo O'Neill Ruggierio, LLC, Real Estate Law; Murphy Schiller & Wilkes LLP; Esposito Construction; Belle Contractors; Minno & Wasko, Architects and Planners; Design 446, Marketing and Advertising; Greystar Real Estate Partners; Langan Engineering & Environmental Services; Melillo + Bauer Associates, Landscape Architects, and Mary Cook Associates, Interior Design.

Media Contact

Allison Brown, PARQ, 732-292-2400, [email protected], https://www.500PARQ.com

SOURCE PARQ