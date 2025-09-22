Parsley & Me Launches Matching Fashion for Dogs and Owners

Parsley & Me, a new boutique webshop based in Norway, today announced the official launch of its online store offering refined Chihuahua outfits and coordinating fashion for humans. The brand combines Scandinavian design with Nepalese craftsmanship to create timeless garments and accessories for both pets and their owners.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by CEO Parsley, a petite but fiercely stylish Chihuahua tailor, the brand blends Norwegian design with the delicate mastery of Nepalese craftsmanship. The result? Chihuahua clothing that's not just cute - it's couture. And yes, every dog look comes with its matching human counterpart.

"We believe dogs don't follow fashion - they inspire it," says Parsley, who oversees every stitch with the confidence of a runway veteran.

Whether it's matching Chihuahua outfits in cashmere, hand-knitted wool sweaters, or minimalist statement pieces for your next café stroll or fjord-side frolic, every design is a conversation between two worlds: Oslo and Kathmandu. Parsley and her co-founder, Mother (Chief Operating Officer), have spent years crafting and refining each piece, with materials sourced from Kathmandu's most experienced artisans.

The Collection Includes:

Elegant Chihuahua clothes made from premium natural fibres

Matching knitwear for dogs and humans

Tailored apparel for ladies and gentlemen

Jewelry - yes, for both humans and Chihuahuas

And if you're wondering about quality? Every label is verified and approved by Mother (Parsley's human and the brand's in-house textile master), who has over 35 years of experience in fabric grading, pattern-cutting, and burning mystery fibres just to prove a point.

This is not fast fashion. This is legacy, playfully reimagined.

Discover:

Honest labels (no polyester tricks here)

Refined designs with whimsical flair

Ethical production and cross-cultural collaboration

A style universe built for both bark and brilliance

"We're not just creating Chihuahua clothing - we're building a fashion house where the line between pet and person, function and flair, heritage and play, becomes deliciously blurred," says Parsley.

The Future of Matching Chihuahua Outfits Starts Now.

Shop the collection online at www.parsleyandme.com

About Parsley & Me

Founded by Parsley the Chihuahua of Norway, Parsley & Me is a fashion-forward boutique offering elevated Chihuahua outfits, matching garments for humans and dogs, and artisan-crafted jewelry. Designed in Oslo and made with heart in Kathmandu, the brand merges functionality, craftsmanship, and joy - for fashion that brings every walk to life.

