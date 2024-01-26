Particle41 Announces Hiring Senior Executive Chris Fromm to Lead New DevOps as a Service Offering

DevOps is more than a process; it's a cultural shift that helps us build more robust, scalable systems Post this

Fromm has spent the last decade leading engineering teams at companies like Capital One and as a Senior Director for SmileDirectClub.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Chris and working with him. His deep understanding of DevOps and his senior-level, direct approach to solving difficult technology solutions are exactly what our clients need, " says Benjamin Johnson, CEO of Particle41. "We're confident that Chris' leadership will contribute significantly to our clients' success."

Chris' role will focus on enhancing Particle41's DevOps capabilities, streamlining operations, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to clients. He has deep experience in helping clients audit and save significant spend on Cloud infrastructure, with recent audits resulting in client savings of 40% on their annual AWS costs.

"I started my career as a web developer and a systems administrator before I started leading teams. I'm in the room giving the engineering team architecture advice and doing code reviews because I'm still an engineer at heart." Fromm explains. "I'm excited to steer Particle41's DevOps as a Service into uncharted territories, making solutions more accessible and impactful for our clients."

The DevOps as a Service offering will help clients create better engineering solutions using DevOps, Cloud, and related technologies.

