Particulate Control in Pharmaceuticals: Safeguarding Products and Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, navigate through a spectrum of cutting-edge technologies and tools that should be used for characterization, development and quality control. Attendees will explore the latest regulatory guidance for controlling particulate matter in drug products. The featured speakers will discuss strategies to overcome challenging cases such as parenteral preparations and orally inhaled and nasal drug products.
TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Particulate matter is a leading cause of drug product recalls and poses risks to patient health. Therefore, particulate control is paramount in pharmaceutical development and is a persistent challenge across product lifecycles. Effective management of particulate contamination is crucial for safeguarding patients and avoiding costly and time-consuming issues for manufacturers.
In this webinar, the speakers will explore advanced analytical methods for characterizing and controlling particles. From development to commercial manufacturing, the attendees will get to learn how to safeguard products and patients. They will discuss particulate matter characterization and control, including regulatory guidance and cutting-edge analytical methods to quantify particles even in the micron range. They will also dive into case studies and learn how to approach particularly challenging cases such as difficult-to-inspect parenteral preparations and orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs).
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into advanced analytical methods, including regulatory guidance, for particulate control.
Join experts from Solvias, Eva Rödel, Principal Scientist Characterization; and Aline Schmidlin, Senior Scientist Particulate Matter Characterization, for the live webinar on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Particulate Control in Pharmaceuticals: Safeguarding Products and Patients.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article