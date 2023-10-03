Partner David J. Rashid recognized by Law Bulletin Media as a 2023 'Forty Under 40' honoree

This year's Forty Under 40 class was selected from a group of more than 1,000 competitive nominations
CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce attorney David J. Rashid has been named one of Law Bulletin Media's "Forty Lawyers Under 40 to watch in the state of Illinois" for 2023. This year's Forty Under 40 class was selected from a group of more than 1,000 competitive nominations and were announced on Wednesday, September 27 at a celebration at AceBounce Chicago.
David J. Rashid, 37, joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard as a Partner in 2023, where he concentrates his legal practice in cases concerning personal injury, medical negligence, wrongful death, and catastrophic injuries. In his first trial with the firm, Mr. Rashid obtained a $32.7 million jury verdict on behalf of a man who had to undergo a foot amputation due to a delayed diagnosis of a blood clot. Prior to joining Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Mr. Rashid worked at a well-known Chicago personal injury law firm where he secured more than $130 million dollars in verdicts and settlements for his deserving clients.
In the official Forty Under 40 publication, Mr. Rashid's peers say his tenacity and devotion to his clients set him apart.
"I am humbled and honored to receive this distinction alongside some of the best attorneys in Illinois. I am thankful to my peers and mentors who took the time to share such kind feedback with the Law Bulletin. This is an accomplishment I will cherish for the rest of my career," David J. Rashid said.
A native of Peoria, Illinois, Mr. Rashid has obtained successful results for clients throughout the state. He holds records for medical malpractice verdicts/settlements in Cook County, Richland County, and Crawford County. In recognition of his outstanding legal representation, Mr. Rashid has been honored by Illinois Super Lawyers, the National Trial Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40," Best Lawyers in America, and in 2016 he was honored with a Law Bulletin Media "Trial Lawyer Excellence Award" for his role in a record setting verdict in Cook County.
Mr. Rashid holds memberships in the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Chicago Bar Association.
In his free time, Mr. Rashid enjoys spending time with his three young children and his wife. He is an avid reader and sports fan.
For more information, please contact Marcie Mangan at (312) 372-1227 or [email protected]
Media Contact
Marcie Mangan, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C., 3123721227, [email protected], www.salvilaw.com
SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.
Share this article