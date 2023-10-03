Partner David J. Rashid recognized by Law Bulletin Media as a 2023 'Forty Under 40' honoree

I am humbled and honored to receive this distinction alongside some of the best attorneys in Illinois. I am thankful to my peers and mentors who took the time to share such kind feedback with the Law Bulletin. This is an accomplishment I will cherish for the rest of my career. Tweet this

"I am humbled and honored to receive this distinction alongside some of the best attorneys in Illinois. I am thankful to my peers and mentors who took the time to share such kind feedback with the Law Bulletin. This is an accomplishment I will cherish for the rest of my career," David J. Rashid said.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, Mr. Rashid has obtained successful results for clients throughout the state. He holds records for medical malpractice verdicts/settlements in Cook County, Richland County, and Crawford County. In recognition of his outstanding legal representation, Mr. Rashid has been honored by Illinois Super Lawyers, the National Trial Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40," Best Lawyers in America, and in 2016 he was honored with a Law Bulletin Media "Trial Lawyer Excellence Award" for his role in a record setting verdict in Cook County.

Mr. Rashid holds memberships in the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Chicago Bar Association.

In his free time, Mr. Rashid enjoys spending time with his three young children and his wife. He is an avid reader and sports fan.

