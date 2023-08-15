Partner Enablement & Partner Engagement: Magentrix Partner Management Platform Earns Highest Scores in These Criteria

A Strong Performer, Magentrix, Recognized with Highest Scores in Partner Engagement and Partner Enablement Criteria

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentrix, a leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) solutions since 2012, has been recognized with the highest scores in the Partner Engagement and Partner Enablement criteria in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023 report. The report evaluates PRM vendors based on their current offerings, strategy, and market presence, and Magentrix has emerged as a strong performer in this evaluation.

Magentrix believes its commitment to delivering unparalleled partner experiences for its customers' partners has earned it the highest points possible in the "personalization and customizations" criterion. This capability empowers businesses to tailor their partner interactions, within several features of Magentrix, making the partner journey relevant, personalized, and more productive. When this is coupled with Magentrix's strong partner enablement tools, the potential for higher partner engagement becomes much greater.

"We pride ourselves on being a pioneer in partner ecosystem management and being recognized by The Forrester Wave™ with the highest scores in Partner Engagement and Partner Enablement criteria, we believe is a testament to our strong capabilities and development," said Vahid Fotovat, cofounder and CEO of Magentrix. "We focus on enabling our customers' partners with the necessary knowledge, tools, and resources to effectively sell and market, and this report's findings solidifies our commitment to our customers' success."

Magentrix's solution offers a comprehensive set of tools and features designed to optimize partner interactions and increase engagement, enhance collaboration, and improve overall partner performance. By leveraging advanced personalization and customization capabilities, businesses can tailor the platform, partner communications, and content to meet the unique needs and preferences of each of the different partner types that make up their partner ecosystem.

"In today's competitive landscape, personalization and customizations are pivotal in creating meaningful partner relationships," remarked Sam Arjmandi, cofounder and CTO at Magentrix. "We believe that our dedication to providing a highly customizable PRM solution, and allows our customers to enable their partners and engage with them more effectively, has been recognized. This acknowledgement motivates us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers and their partners."

Magentrix believes its outstanding performance and leadership in partner engagement, partner enablement, and personalization reaffirm its position as a leading PRM provider in the market.

