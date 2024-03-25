Partner Pankaj Maknoor, Esq. Named to the 2024 New Jersey Rising Stars List

Wiley Lavender Maknoor, PC is honored to announce that Partner Pankaj Maknoor, Esq. has been selected to the 2024 New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list as a top-rated business litigation lawyer.

METUCHEN, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Maknoor concentrates his practice on civil and commercial litigation in complex state court matters, including consumer fraud, debt collection, personal injury, landlord and tenant disputes, quiet title actions, and Chapter 7 bankruptcy. In addition to litigation, he represents clients in alternative dispute resolution forums, including mediation and arbitration proceedings.

Mr. Maknoor prides himself on being a patient and strategic lawyer with a comprehensive understanding of his clients' priorities and goals, effectively anticipating adversary arguments. He offers clients exceptional experience drafting and arguing summary judgment and dispositive motions, pleadings, settlement agreements, discovery requests, responses, deposing others, and internal investigations.

A graduate of Rutgers Law School, Mr. Maknoor is admitted to practice in New Jersey and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. This is his first time being selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognizes top-rated lawyers in each state under 40 or in practice for less than 10 years. Each year, attorneys in more than 70 different practice areas are honored. An extensive multi-phase process determines selection, including peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, and independent research.

Wiley Lavender Maknoor, PC is a multi-practice boutique law firm located in Metuchen, New Jersey, serving clients in the surrounding areas. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 732-494-6099 or go to www.wileylavendermaknoor.com.

Media Contact

Holly Sour, Wiley Lavender Maknoor, PC, 1 732-574-5202, [email protected], https://www.wileylavendermaknoor.com/

SOURCE Wiley Lavender Maknoor, PC