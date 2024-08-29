Partner Spotlight: Colossal Announces Sponsors for Baby of the Year

Colossal has teamed up with key brands in the parenting industry for its Baby of the Year competition, presented by Jessica Alba and supporting Baby2Baby

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colossal Management is excited to highlight the generous sponsors of the Baby of the Year competition. Presented by Baby2Baby Board Member Jessica Alba, this heartwarming campaign aims to find the Baby of the Year while supporting Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states every year.

Colossal, a leading nationally registered professional fundraiser, has raised over $68M for various charitable causes since 2022. This year, the Baby of the Year competition promises to celebrate adorable babies (and their parents) and significantly impact the families Baby2Baby serve. The publicly chosen winning baby will appear in a Baby of the Year advertisement in Good Housekeeping magazine and win a grand prize of $25,000.

MEET THE SPONSORS:

BOB GEAR

For families constantly on the go, BOB Gear provides jogging strollers and travel systems built for thrill-seekers, explorers, and dreamers. Rugged enough for any adventure, these products ensure that the world is your playground.

BRITAX

Britax takes the lead in child safety with car seats, strollers, and travel systems that let you hit the road with confidence. Their innovative designs mean you can move freely and safely, one secure ride at a time.

MY PRIMARY CARE

Health care that covers both your family and your furry friends? Yes, please! Providing an affordable healthcare solution, My Primary Care offers virtual acute and primary care, 500+ free medications, and pet coverage starting at just $24.99/month. Their comprehensive services ensure families have access to essential healthcare.

NEWTON

Newton's crib mattresses are the stuff of dreams—literally. Breathable, comfortable, washable, and hypoallergenic, these mattresses ensure your little one sleeps safe and sound.

TWELVELITTLE

From the first diaper change to the first day of daycare and beyond, TWELVElittle has parents covered with its stylish and functional diaper bags. Their designs are so thoughtful that they might just make parenting look like a breeze.

L'OVEDBABY

L'ovedbaby is a premium, organic cotton apparel brand for babies, toddlers, and their loving parents. Founded with a commitment to comfort, style, and sustainability, L'ovedbaby offers a wide range of soft, GOTS-certified organic garments thoughtfully designed to be gentle on delicate skin and kind to the planet.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

This competition is free to enter. Parents can visit the website Rules page for eligibility information and details on how the competition is run. Participants will also have access to an exclusive series of workshops covering crucial parenting topics like sleep, nutrition, and practical tips.

Register for free here.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Baby of the Year, participants can make their mark while making a significant impact. Colossal's fundraising campaigns support DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal, +1 (602) 633-4163, [email protected]

