Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Opens its Doors on Monday, October 2

"I am delighted to welcome Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center to Frederick County," County Executive Jessica Fitzwater says. "This state-of-the-art veterinary hospital creates new jobs for our residents and brings cutting-edge medical care for our beloved pets. The County's Fast Track program makes our community attractive to businesses, and I'm excited to see a women-owned business taking advantage of this and other support programs."

Dedicated to community care, the PVESC interlocking logo represents the Partner Team, Pet Families, and Primary Care Veterinarians. This synergy, combined with decades of experience in the veterinary profession, gives the Partner team the ability and resources to provide information, answer questions, and assist in navigating the care needed for pets.

"Being a local resident of Frederick, I was excited to bring another option for emergency and specialty care to pet owners," states Christine Stafford, President. "Every single member of our team has worked so hard to make this hospital a reality, and they are more than ready to help service the community."

To make an appointment, call 301-200-8185. To learn more about PVESC, visit partnervesc.com.

Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center (PVESC) is a women-helmed business whose mission is to transform the veterinary profession. After spending 20+ years in veterinary emergency and specialty medicine, our founders, Christine, and Katie, set out to reinvent the standard approach to veterinary care. Building from the ground up, they are opening the first women-owned and led veterinary emergency and specialty care practice in Frederick, MD, with a second location opening in Richmond, VA by the end of 2023.

Media Contact

Stacy Walls, Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, 301.514.8690, [email protected], https://partnervesc.com/

SOURCE Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center