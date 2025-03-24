Partner William E. Wells, Jr., Esq. Recognized on the 2025 New Jersey Rising Stars List

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is proud to announce that William E. Wells, Jr., Esq. has been named to the 2025 New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. This is the second time that he has been selected to the list.

MANASQUAN, N.J., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Already an accomplished personal injury litigator, Will is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney. He represents clients in cases involving catastrophic injuries, including medical malpractice, Workers' Compensation, construction accidents, slip and falls, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and wrongful death.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list highlights up-and-coming attorneys under 40 or with less than 10 years of legal experience. The selection process involves peer nominations, professional evaluations, and independent research, focusing on exceptional achievements and recognition within the legal profession.

Read more about the selection process here: www.superlawyers.com/about/selection-process.

Kitrick, McWeeney & Wells, LLC is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in Manasquan and Brick, New Jersey. Call 732-920-8383 or visit www.kmwlawfirm.com to schedule a free consultation. The firm serves clients throughout New Jersey.

