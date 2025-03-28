Partnering for Precision: CDx Development for Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore the critical role of companion diagnostics (CDx) in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) development. Attendees will gain insights into the key considerations in antigen validation and patient selection. The featured speaker, Yuri Fesko, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics, will discuss the science behind ADCs and the critical role diagnostics play in their development and clinical success.
TORONTO, ON, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) advance in precision oncology, diagnostics play a vital role in identifying eligible patients, validating biomarkers and supporting regulatory approval.
Companion diagnostics (CDx) enable targeted therapies by confirming the presence of specific biomarkers, helping to match patients with the most appropriate treatments. A well-integrated diagnostic strategy ensures that ADC development is optimized for clinical success and regulatory readiness.
In this webinar, Dr. Yuri Fesko will explore the expanding role of precision diagnostics in ADC development and how strategic diagnostic partnerships can help streamline biomarker validation, patient selection and regulatory alignment.
Register for this webinar today to explore the science of ADCs, the critical role of diagnostic testing, and the capabilities that define an ideal diagnostic partner.
Join Dr. Yuri Fesko for the live webinar on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Partnering for Precision: CDx Development for Antibody-Drug Conjugates.
