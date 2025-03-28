Partnering for Precision: CDx Development for Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A well-integrated diagnostic strategy ensures that ADC development is optimized for clinical success and regulatory readiness. Post this

In this webinar, Dr. Yuri Fesko will explore the expanding role of precision diagnostics in ADC development and how strategic diagnostic partnerships can help streamline biomarker validation, patient selection and regulatory alignment.

Register for this webinar today to explore the science of ADCs, the critical role of diagnostic testing, and the capabilities that define an ideal diagnostic partner.

Join Dr. Yuri Fesko for the live webinar on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Partnering for Precision: CDx Development for Antibody-Drug Conjugates.

