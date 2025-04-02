Partnering for Success: Centercode Launches Program to Drive Revenue and Product Innovation With Resellers and Service Providers

We're thrilled to bring our technology and process to market through partners who already have trusted relationships with the teams building tomorrow's products. Post this

"Product teams are under pressure to launch faster while hitting ever-higher quality expectations," said Kevin Blakeborough, Chief Revenue Officer at Centercode. "We built this program to give partners a profitable, turnkey solution they can offer to meet that challenge. When our partners win, our customers launch better products."

Through the program, partners gain access to:

Competitive reseller margins and tiered benefits

Sales enablement resources and demo environments

Dedicated onboarding and pre-sales support

Access to Centercode's global tester community, Betabound

Market development and co-branded campaign support

Centercode's platform is used by leading product teams to accelerate user feedback, reduce manual testing effort, and uncover deep insights through structured, AI-driven customer validation. By joining the program, partners can expand their service offerings, grow recurring revenue, and provide measurable impact for clients launching hardware, software, or connected products.

"The demand for smarter testing solutions is growing across every industry," added Blakeborough. "We're thrilled to bring our technology and process to market through partners who already have trusted relationships with the teams building tomorrow's products."

Centercode is now accepting applications from U.S.-based partners, with an initial focus on SMB-serving firms in Consumer Tech, Fintech, and IoT.

About Centercode

Centercode is the industry's most advanced platform for customer-driven product testing. With AI-powered test automation, integrated video feedback, mobile app distribution tools, and an expert support layer, Centercode helps companies collect high-quality user insights that drive product success. For over 20 years, Centercode has powered the beta testing programs of leading brands across hardware, software, and connected technologies.

To learn more, visit www.centercode.com.

