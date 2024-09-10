Partnering in South Africa to respond to devastating flooding and winds

"We are proud of this response in partnership with HOPE Africa because they are present and active in communities that are the most in need and because this partnership highlights the power of faith institutions." -- Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer Post this

A large portion of people in the impacted area have little education, inconsistent work or no work, and many lack formal housing. During the storms, powerful floods swept away food, clothing, furniture and other items, meaning survivors have to start again from scratch. Together with HOPE Africa, Episcopal Relief & Development is working through local churches to distribute blankets, beanies and sandbags to 200 households so they stay warm while waiting for the government to provide temporary or long-term shelter.

"All around, people–especially those in informal settlements–are feeling physically and emotionally drained. They are cold, hungry and are without a proper place to stay," shared Canon Delene Mark, CEO, HOPE Africa, adding, "While we may be able to assist with blankets, sandbags and beanies, we are also advocating for social housing, decent and safe living spaces from provincial and national governments."

Through volunteers from churches, HOPE Africa is able to talk to people, hear their needs and refer them to services including church soup kitchens and public support services.

"We are proud of this response in partnership with HOPE Africa because they are present and active in communities that are the most in need and because this partnership highlights the power of faith institutions," said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "The church is far-reaching and impactful. Through grass-roots networks, ministries and government connections, they are able to identify the most in need when disasters strike."

Please pray for the impacted communities in South Africa as they recover from this disaster and endure a harsh winter. Donations to the International Disaster Fund will help provide emergency and long-term recovery support to survivors of disasters.

