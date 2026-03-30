Partners Coffee Debuts Organic Line at Sprouts Farmers Market with Exclusive First-to-Market Launch

New organic coffees, available first at Sprouts before any other retail or DTC channel
BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partners Coffee, the specialty coffee roaster known for its thoughtfully sourced blends and growing national retail presence, has debuted its new organic coffee line exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market. This milestone marks the first time organic SKUs are available to consumers anywhere; Sprouts holds a 90-day exclusivity window on the assortment before the organic line becomes available through other retail or direct-to-consumer channels.
The timing is deliberate – as consumer scrutiny of what's in coffee grows, driven in part by rising awareness around contaminants like heavy metals and mycotoxins, Partners Coffee has moved proactively on transparency. The brand recently submitted its full Mainstay lineup to independent food safety lab testing, with results showing no detectable levels of heavy metals (including lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury) or mycotoxins across all coffees tested. The new organic line reflects that same standard, with USDA certification adding another layer of verified accountability from farm-to-cup.
Now available across 66 Sprouts locations in California, Texas, Florida, and Colorado, the launch introduces an entirely new chapter for the brand: a USDA-certified organic lineup developed through Partners' existing network of direct producer relationships, including the Suke Quto Washing Station in Ethiopia, now formalized under organic certification.
"Launching our organic line at Sprouts marks a meaningful milestone for us" said Raina Roberts, Business Development Director at Partners Coffee. "These coffees reflect more than a decade of direct relationships with producers we trust and admire, and our recent organic certification formalizes a commitment that has always been central to how we source. Sprouts has built a loyal following among shoppers who are intentional about what they bring home, and we're proud to offer them something genuinely exceptional to brew."
Through this partnership, Sprouts shoppers can now purchase a curated selection of Partners Coffee's latest organic offerings:
- Bedford Organic: A rich, medium-dark espresso blend with notes of marmalade, pomegranate, and brown sugar
- Elevate Organic: A balanced medium roast with notes of red apple, caramel, and pecan pie
- African Single Origin, Suke Quto (Ethiopia): A Good Food Awards finalist; a vibrant, fruit-forward light roast with notes of wild cherry, pineapple candy, and concord grape
To celebrate the launch, all Partners Coffee organic SKUs at Sprouts will be available at an exclusive discounted price throughout the month of May. Shoppers are encouraged to stop by their local Sprouts to save on all their favorites.
This launch marks a key milestone in Partners Coffee's accelerated grocery expansion strategy. Since 2024, when the brand began prioritizing retail growth beyond the Northeast, Partners Coffee has grown its grocery footprint more than 391%, including an 84% increase in store count in the last year alone, and now reaches shoppers in more than 200 grocery locations nationwide. The expansion is supported by Whisha, a specialty food distributor focused on helping emerging and premium brands scale within regional and national grocery retailers.
For more information, to shop Partners Coffee online, or to locate a nearby store, please visit partnerscoffee.com. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Casey O'Brien at [email protected].
Media Contact
Casey O'Brien, Partners Coffee, 1 6313771631, [email protected], partnerscoffee.com
SOURCE Partners Coffee
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