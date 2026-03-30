Partners Coffee Debuts Organic Line at Sprouts Farmers Market with Exclusive First-to-Market Launch

"Launching our organic line at Sprouts marks a new chapter, pairing USDA-certified transparency with over a decade of trusted sourcing relationships to deliver exceptional coffee to more intentional shoppers." Post this

Now available across 66 Sprouts locations in California, Texas, Florida, and Colorado, the launch introduces an entirely new chapter for the brand: a USDA-certified organic lineup developed through Partners' existing network of direct producer relationships, including the Suke Quto Washing Station in Ethiopia, now formalized under organic certification.

"Launching our organic line at Sprouts marks a meaningful milestone for us" said Raina Roberts, Business Development Director at Partners Coffee. "These coffees reflect more than a decade of direct relationships with producers we trust and admire, and our recent organic certification formalizes a commitment that has always been central to how we source. Sprouts has built a loyal following among shoppers who are intentional about what they bring home, and we're proud to offer them something genuinely exceptional to brew."

Through this partnership, Sprouts shoppers can now purchase a curated selection of Partners Coffee's latest organic offerings:

Bedford Organic: A rich, medium-dark espresso blend with notes of marmalade, pomegranate, and brown sugar

Elevate Organic: A balanced medium roast with notes of red apple, caramel, and pecan pie

African Single Origin, Suke Quto (Ethiopia): A Good Food Awards finalist; a vibrant, fruit-forward light roast with notes of wild cherry, pineapple candy, and concord grape

To celebrate the launch, all Partners Coffee organic SKUs at Sprouts will be available at an exclusive discounted price throughout the month of May. Shoppers are encouraged to stop by their local Sprouts to save on all their favorites.

This launch marks a key milestone in Partners Coffee's accelerated grocery expansion strategy. Since 2024, when the brand began prioritizing retail growth beyond the Northeast, Partners Coffee has grown its grocery footprint more than 391%, including an 84% increase in store count in the last year alone, and now reaches shoppers in more than 200 grocery locations nationwide. The expansion is supported by Whisha, a specialty food distributor focused on helping emerging and premium brands scale within regional and national grocery retailers.

For more information, to shop Partners Coffee online, or to locate a nearby store, please visit partnerscoffee.com. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Casey O'Brien at [email protected].

Media Contact

Casey O'Brien, Partners Coffee, 1 6313771631, [email protected], partnerscoffee.com

SOURCE Partners Coffee