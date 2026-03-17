Partners Coffee Expands West Coast Retail Presence with Launch at Mollie Stone's and Gelson's Markets

We're excited to expand our West Coast grocery presence with retailers like Mollie Stone's Markets and Gelson's Markets. These placements represent an important step in our broader effort to make specialty coffee more accessible to customers nationwide. Post this

Through this partnership, shoppers across California can now purchase five of Partners Coffee's most popular blends alongside local favorites and household name brands:

Brooklyn: An easy-drinking medium roast with notes of milk chocolate, toffee, and dried fruit

Flatiron: A best-selling medium roast classic with notes of dark chocolate, praline, and dates

Manhattan: A smooth dark roast with notes of baker's chocolate, caramel, and maple syrup

Jumpstart: A full-bodied, low-acidity roast, designed as an approachable introduction to specialty coffee and versatile across brewing methods.

El Ramo, Colombia: A bright-yet-delicate light roast single origin with floral aromatics and notes of French cream and vanilla

These placements represent the latest milestone in Partners Coffee's accelerated grocery expansion strategy. Since 2024, when the company began prioritizing retail growth outside of the Northeast, Partners Coffee has expanded its grocery footprint more than 391.4%, including an 84% increase in store count in the last year alone.

"We're excited to expand our West Coast grocery presence with retailers like Mollie Stone's Markets and Gelson's Markets, both of which are known for thoughtful merchandising and a strong commitment to quality," said Raina Roberts, Business Development Director at Partners Coffee. "Working alongside Whisha has been instrumental in helping us bring Partners Coffee to new markets and connect with retailers that share our values. These placements represent an important step in our broader effort to make specialty coffee more accessible to customers nationwide."

To celebrate the launch, shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounted pricing on Partners Coffee products throughout the month of March at participating retail locations.

Customers can now find Partners Coffee at nine Mollie Stone's Markets locations across Northern California and 27 Gelson's Markets locations across Southern California. The launch with Mollie Stone's Markets and Gelson's Markets reflects Partners Coffee's continued investment in expanding its national retail presence while maintaining its focus on quality sourcing and roasting. As the brand grows beyond its Northeast roots, Partners remains committed to bringing thoughtfully roasted coffee to more customers across the country through trusted grocery partners, cafés, and hospitality accounts.

For more information, to shop Partners Coffee online or to locate a nearby store, please visit partnerscoffee.com. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Casey O'Brien at [email protected].

About Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee is a Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company dedicated to sourcing, roasting, and serving exceptional coffee. Founded in Williamsburg, the company operates cafés across New York City and partners with retailers nationwide to bring thoughtfully roasted coffee to homes across the country. Through direct relationships with producers and sourcing partners around the world, Partners Coffee is committed to transparency, sustainability, and delivering high-quality coffee experiences both in cafés and at home.

About Mollie Stone's Markets

Founded in 1986, Mollie Stone's Markets is a family-owned grocery chain serving Northern California communities with a focus on high-quality natural, organic, and locally sourced foods. Named after founder Mike Stone's mother, Mollie, the company's mission is inspired by her legacy in the grocery industry and a belief in making a difference in people's lives through food. Today, Mollie Stone's Markets continues to offer a curated selection of premium products, fresh prepared foods, and specialty grocery items across its neighborhood stores.

About Gelson's Markets

Gelson's Markets is a premium grocery retailer known for high-quality fresh foods, exceptional service, and a thoughtfully curated assortment of specialty grocery products. Founded in 1960, Gelson's has grown into one of Southern California's most trusted supermarket brands, offering top-tier produce, meats, prepared foods, and gourmet grocery selections.

About Whisha

Whisha is a specialty food distribution company focused on connecting emerging and premium brands with retailers nationwide. By working closely with both producers and grocery partners, Whisha helps innovative food and beverage companies expand their retail presence while ensuring efficient distribution and merchandising support across regional and national markets.

Media Contact

Casey O'Brien, Partners Coffee, 1 6313771631, [email protected]

SOURCE Partners Coffee